What will be considered a success this season in Broncos Country?

This week on “Coffee Break,” hosts Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni had a fascinating discussion about what is considered a successful season for the Broncos. Vigil argued that anything under 10 wins is a disappointment, while Carni tried to explain how a seven-win season would be considered a “success.”

Rachel and Richie have different ideas of a "successful season" for the Broncos… Who do you agree with?

Well, Broncos country, how do you feel about this? It seems like there’s an obvious winner in this debate. Anything under 10 wins this season would be disappointing and not considered a successful season.

It seems so apparent: Why would anything under 10 wins be considered a successful season? The Broncos made franchise history when trading for Russell Wilson, traded a first-round pick for Sean Payton and spent over a quarter of a billion dollars in free agency during this past offseason.

The team’s agenda is to win right now. They don’t have time to build from the ground up. Wilson only has so many seasons left before he retires, and they’ve got to get the best out of him. If they’re planning for the future, they might as well draft a rookie and build him into a franchise quarterback. Instead, they are going all in on Russell to win now.

Carni goes on to say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” But in reality, it’s been seven years since this team saw any kind of success. They’ve already been building for seven years. The whole point of acquiring Wilson and Payton was to fill in the missing pieces.

For years, the narrative was that the Broncos were just a “few” missing pieces away from becoming a Super Bowl-contending team. Over the last few seasons, they were able to build a team with a young group of receivers, a young running back group, and a young defense, and the only missing pieces were the quarterback and the offensive line.

All of these issues should have been technically solved during the offseason. There is no reason the Broncos shouldn’t be able to compete with the Chargers, Chiefs and the rest of the league this year.

Payton is one of the most-successful coaches in NFL history. There is no doubt that he will be able to bring back the winning culture to this organization. He knows how to run an offense and score points. It was just preseason, but shutting out the Rams 41-0 is an early sign of what will come.

Once Week 1 comes around, Broncos Country can see what Payton is about. He will come out swinging and make a statement to the league that the Broncos are back.

They still have a long road ahead of them, but the fans expect a comeback season. Seven wins won’t do it for Broncos country. They need to see success, and they need to see it now. It’s been seven years in the making, and it’s time to bring it all together.

Sorry, Richie, but 10 wins is the expectation. Anything less is not a successful season. Let’s see if Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have what it takes to bring this franchise back to its winning glory.

