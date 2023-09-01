Close
BRONCOS

A viral video of John Daly kicking at Broncos practice is awesome

Sep 1, 2023, 1:18 PM

John Daly...

(Photo via Getty Images)

(Photo via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Who knew legendary golfer John Daly once kicked for the Denver Broncos?

Okay, not really.

But this viral video of him showing off his leg at Broncos practice in 1992 is something else. Daly really knew how to kick a football!

That’s awesome. The Broncos have been lucky over the last 30 years to have excellent kickers like Jason Elam, Matt Prater and Brandon McManus, but Daly could’ve been next. That is, if he wasn’t a two-time major champion on the links.

And in high school, Daly was indeed a kicker. According to Wikipedia, Daly “holds several Helias (high) school kicking records” while attending there in Missouri in the 1980s.

I guess you learn something new every day.

It’s unclear why Daly was at Broncos practice on that snowy day, but whatever the reason it gave us a fun memory to look back on more than 30 years later.

***

