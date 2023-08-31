Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos had the biggest jump in the NFL in preseason viewership

Aug 31, 2023, 4:47 PM

Russell Wilson Broncos fans...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos haven’t had a winning record since 2015.

That didn’t stop people from caring about games that didn’t count.

According to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis, they had the biggest jump in the NFL in preseason viewership from 2022 to 2023.

Klis didn’t share the number of viewers, but 36 percent is big no matter what industry you’re dealing with. Let’s say 100,000 people watched the games last year. That means 136,000 people watched this year. That’s enough new folks to fill Ball Arena twice.

Another thing that certainly helped is the games were on 9NEWS instead of KTVD channel 20. 9NEWS is one of the most popular stations in Denver. KTVD is much less well known.

Still, it was largely the same crew, graphics, etc., so this is a big change.

Having new head coach Sean Payton certainly helps, and people are eager to see if QB Russell Wilson can rebound under his guidance.

It sounds like Broncos Country is ready for another ride, hopefully a better one than the disaster that was 2022.

***

Broncos

Greg Dulcich...

Cecil Lammey

Who Will Be Russell Wilson’s Favorite Target? Orange and Blue Today 8.31

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – who will be QB Russell Wilson’s favorite target, what does this offense look like opened up, young pass rushers making plays, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Brandon Johnson excited about seeing playbook of Sean Payton ‘fully opened up’

There is the Sean Payton offense you've seen in recent weeks. And there is the Sean Payton offense that evolved and exploded in New Orleans.

17 hours ago

K'Waun Williams...

James Merilatt

Broncos make a series of move to finalize their 53-man roster

The Broncos placed three players on the short-term injured reserve, bring back three players and provide a hint about the status of two others

17 hours ago

Ex-Broncos receivers...

Andrew Mason

Two ex-Broncos receivers land on AFC West practice squads

Ex-Broncos receivers Montrell Washington and Marquez Callaway will stay in the division -- but remain on practice squads.

2 days ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Cecil Lammey

Which Denver Broncos Rookies Will Make Plays in 2023? Orange and Blue Today 8.30

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: which rookies will make plays, concerns about the OL identity, a new kicker in town, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Brett Maher...

Will Petersen

Ex-Broncos kicker Brett Maher didn’t take long to find a new team

The Rams got a good look at Brett Maher as Denver trounced them in the preseason finale, 41-0; Maher made all seven of his kicks

2 days ago

Broncos had the biggest jump in the NFL in preseason viewership