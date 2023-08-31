Broncos had the biggest jump in the NFL in preseason viewership

The Denver Broncos haven’t had a winning record since 2015.

That didn’t stop people from caring about games that didn’t count.

According to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis, they had the biggest jump in the NFL in preseason viewership from 2022 to 2023.

Despite six consecutive losing seasons, interest in Broncos and their headlining head coach is soaring.

Broncos 3 preseason games on 9NEWS this year had 36% rating increase over last year, biggest increase in NFL by far. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 31, 2023

Klis didn’t share the number of viewers, but 36 percent is big no matter what industry you’re dealing with. Let’s say 100,000 people watched the games last year. That means 136,000 people watched this year. That’s enough new folks to fill Ball Arena twice.

Another thing that certainly helped is the games were on 9NEWS instead of KTVD channel 20. 9NEWS is one of the most popular stations in Denver. KTVD is much less well known.

Still, it was largely the same crew, graphics, etc., so this is a big change.

Having new head coach Sean Payton certainly helps, and people are eager to see if QB Russell Wilson can rebound under his guidance.

It sounds like Broncos Country is ready for another ride, hopefully a better one than the disaster that was 2022.

