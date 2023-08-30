Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Ex-Broncos kicker Brett Maher didn’t take long to find a new team

Aug 30, 2023, 12:15 PM

Brett Maher...

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos ditched kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday in favor of Wil Lutz.

Lutz has a history with new head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans, so the move made sense. Maher did kick well in Denver’s final two preseason games, but it seems like Payton wanted his guy.

We’ll have a direct comparison this season though of who would’ve been the correct pick. It didn’t take long for Maher to find a new team.

NFL Network has also confirmed this is going to happen, so Maher to Los Angeles is basically a done deal.

And it makes sense. The Rams got a good look at Maher as Denver trounced them in the preseason finale 41-0 last Saturday night. Maher went a perfect 2-2 on field goals and 5-5 on extra points.

Extra points plagued him in a playoff game last year while he was with the Cowboys, missing four, so head coach Sean McVay apparently thinks that’s out of his system.

It’s a bit of a risky move by Payton, but then again so was cutting Brandon McManus. We’ll see which of the three has the best year when it’s all said and done.

***

Broncos

Broncos practice-squad tracker...

Andrew Mason

Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker

Find out who will join the team by checking out the latest from the Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker at DenverSports.com.

15 hours ago

Phillip Dorsett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos add ex-first-round pick to shore up receiving corps

Phillip Dorsett, a former first-round pick whose career has become peripatetic, will join the Broncos' WR corps.

15 hours ago

Mike Purcell...

Andrew Mason

Mike Purcell among those released as Broncos get down to 53 players

Mike Purcell was one of four final Broncos cut as the team got its roster down to 53 ... but he could be back on the roster Wednesday.

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Did the Broncos Find the Perfect 53? Orange and Blue Today 8.29

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: TE Albert Okwuegbunam is traded to the Eagles, no short-term IR for WR Jerry Jeudy, surprise cuts, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Melvin Gordon...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is again looking for a new team

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon was cut on Tuesday as Baltimore trimmed its roster down to 53 players

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos will place multiple players on short-term injured reserve … but which ones?

Jerry Jeudy will not go on recallable injured reserve, but some players will -- so the question now is, which ones?

2 days ago

Ex-Broncos kicker Brett Maher didn’t take long to find a new team