Ex-Broncos kicker Brett Maher didn’t take long to find a new team

The Denver Broncos ditched kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday in favor of Wil Lutz.

Lutz has a history with new head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans, so the move made sense. Maher did kick well in Denver’s final two preseason games, but it seems like Payton wanted his guy.

We’ll have a direct comparison this season though of who would’ve been the correct pick. It didn’t take long for Maher to find a new team.

Rams are working to sign former Broncos’ kicker Brett Maher, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

NFL Network has also confirmed this is going to happen, so Maher to Los Angeles is basically a done deal.

And it makes sense. The Rams got a good look at Maher as Denver trounced them in the preseason finale 41-0 last Saturday night. Maher went a perfect 2-2 on field goals and 5-5 on extra points.

Extra points plagued him in a playoff game last year while he was with the Cowboys, missing four, so head coach Sean McVay apparently thinks that’s out of his system.

It’s a bit of a risky move by Payton, but then again so was cutting Brandon McManus. We’ll see which of the three has the best year when it’s all said and done.

***