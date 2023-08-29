Report: Broncos make a trade with Saints to find their new kicker

The Denver Broncos have reportedly found their new kicker.

And it won’t be Brett Maher, despite his strong finish to the preseason.

A reunion is happening, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says the Broncos are trading for Wil Lutz, who kicked for Sean Payton for five years in New Orleans.

Reunion: The #Broncos are trading for #Saints K Wil Lutz, source said. Back with Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Lutz was in a battle for a job with the Saints, but it looks like they’ll go with rookie Blake Grupe.

Meanwhile, the Broncos cut Brandon McManus in a surprise move earlier this offseason. They then brought in Maher and Elliott Fry, but weren’t impressed with either enough to make them their guy.

Lutz has made 84.2 percent of the field goals in his career, but only 74.2 percent a season ago in New Orleans. In seven playoff games he’s 18-18 on extra points (something Maher struggled with) and 11-15 on field goals.

Denver Sports’ senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason has the details on how this will affect Denver’s salary cap.

Per OvertheCap, the Broncos’ cap hit for Wil Lutz after the trade should be under $2 million. Saints are on the hook for the prorated portion of the signing bonus ($2.42 million), leaving a cap figure of $1.7 assumed by the team trading for him. pic.twitter.com/8tcHBAdKyu — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 29, 2023

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis has confirmed the Broncos are cutting Maher. Klis is also reporting Denver is giving up a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Lutz.

