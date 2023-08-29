Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos make a trade with Saints to find their new kicker

Aug 29, 2023, 10:28 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

Will Lutz...

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have reportedly found their new kicker.

And it won’t be Brett Maher, despite his strong finish to the preseason.

A reunion is happening, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says the Broncos are trading for Wil Lutz, who kicked for Sean Payton for five years in New Orleans.

Lutz was in a battle for a job with the Saints, but it looks like they’ll go with rookie Blake Grupe.

Meanwhile, the Broncos cut Brandon McManus in a surprise move earlier this offseason. They then brought in Maher and Elliott Fry, but weren’t impressed with either enough to make them their guy.

Lutz has made 84.2 percent of the field goals in his career, but only 74.2 percent a season ago in New Orleans. In seven playoff games he’s 18-18 on extra points (something Maher struggled with) and 11-15 on field goals.

Denver Sports’ senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason has the details on how this will affect Denver’s salary cap.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis has confirmed the Broncos are cutting Maher. Klis is also reporting Denver is giving up a 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Lutz.

***

Broncos

Bradley Roby...

Will Petersen

SB50 champ Bradley Roby is looking for a job, could Denver call?

Bradley Roby played his first five seasons with the Broncos after being a first-round pick in 2014 and was a member of the "No-Fly Zone"

11 hours ago

Albert Okwuegbunam...

Jake Shapiro

Mark Schlereth explains why Broncos cut Albert Okwuegbunam

Unlike the rest of us, Mark Schlereth didn't see saw Albert Okwuegbunam as one of the Denver Broncos preseason stars

11 hours ago

Albert Okwuegbunam...

Andrew Mason

Despite outstanding close to preseason, Broncos waive Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam scored 4 times in joint practices last week and had a 100-yard game Saturday … but the Broncos waived him Tuesday.

11 hours ago

Ben DiNucci...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos surprisingly cut a quarterback ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

The Denver Broncos will not be taking advantage of the NFL's new rule encouraging teams to carry a third quarterback, cutting a signal caller

11 hours ago

George Paton...

Will Petersen

George Paton has to impress Sean Payton by nailing 53-man roster

As cutdown day has arrived, it's time for George Paton to work his magic; Sean Payton and Greg Penner will be watching with very close eyes

11 hours ago

Broncos roster...

Andrew Mason

A last-minute Broncos roster projection as the cut to 53 looms

So, it's time for a last-minute, Broncos roster projection as the cut to 53 players bears down Tuesday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Report: Broncos make a trade with Saints to find their new kicker