AVALANCHE

The Avalanche are giving a guy a shot who once broke their hearts

Aug 30, 2023, 10:15 AM

Joel Kiviranta...

(Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are looking for forward depth heading into the 2023-24 season.

So they’re giving a guy a shot who once broke their hearts.

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, the Avs are bringing in Joel Kiviranta on a professional tryout. He’s played the last four seasons with the Dallas Stars totaling 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points.

It doesn’t sound all that exciting, right?

On the surface it’s not, but Kiviranta has an unfortunate place in Avalanche history. Back in the 2020 COVID bubble, he sent them home in the playoffs. And in very dramatic and disappointing fashion.

Kiviranta had a Game 7 hat trick, including the OT winner to knock Colorado out of the postseason.

That was the second of three straight Round 2 losses that had Avs fans wondering if this team could ever get over the top. Of course, they eventually did, winning the 2022 Stanley Cup in dominant fashion.

Now we’ll see if Kiviranta makes this year’s team as the Avalanche try to win their second title in three seasons. An epic playoff moment for Colorado would be an added bonus.

***

