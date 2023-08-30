Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos add ex-first-round pick to shore up receiving corps

Aug 30, 2023, 9:44 AM | Updated: 10:23 am

Phillip Dorsett...

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett will join the Broncos’ wide-receiver corps. The 30-year-old, 10-year veteran is expected to sign with the team, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

That signing is expected to be to the practice squad, according to KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis.

His signing is a necessity for the Broncos.

They had just four wide receivers remaining on their roster after cuts. And one of them, Jerry Jeudy, could miss the regular-season opener with a hamstring injury suffered last week. With only Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims Jr. remaining, they needed another.

Dorsett, who has caught passes for six different teams in the regular season, gives the Broncos a proven depth piece.

The salad days for Dorsett came in New England with Tom Brady. Dorsett played three seasons for the Patriots (2017-19), tallying 881 yards and 8 touchdowns on 73 catches. He also added two playoff touchdowns during the Patriots’ run to their sixth and most recent Super Bowl win.

FOR PHILLIP DORSETT, THERE’S A RUSSELL WILSON CONNECTION …

… but it’s a flimsy one.

Phillip Dorsett was a teammate of Wilson’s in Seattle in 2020 and 2021. But a foot injury ended his 2020 hitch before he could play a snap.

Following an offseason and practice-squad stint in Jacksonville, Dorsett returned — albeit to Seattle’s practice squad — in 2021. He saw 12 offensive snaps over two games played as a Seahawk. He caught a single pass — but it wasn’t from Wilson. Rather, it came from then-backup Geno Smith during a 2021 game at Pittsburgh, when the Seahawks elevated Dorsett from their practice squad.

Seattle released him from its practice squad on Nov. 30, 2021. He moved to Houston, with which he closed that season and remained throughout 2022. He was reasonably productive with the Texans, amassing 364 yards and a touchdown on 26 receptions over 18 games. He started three times last year, as well.

That led to a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. But they released him Tuesday.

***

Broncos

Mike Purcell...

Andrew Mason

Mike Purcell among those released as Broncos get down to 53 players

Mike Purcell was one of four final Broncos cut as the team got its roster down to 53 ... but he could be back on the roster Wednesday.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Did the Broncos Find the Perfect 53? Orange and Blue Today 8.29

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: TE Albert Okwuegbunam is traded to the Eagles, no short-term IR for WR Jerry Jeudy, surprise cuts, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Melvin Gordon...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is again looking for a new team

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon was cut on Tuesday as Baltimore trimmed its roster down to 53 players

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos will place multiple players on short-term injured reserve … but which ones?

Jerry Jeudy will not go on recallable injured reserve, but some players will -- so the question now is, which ones?

1 day ago

Albert Okweugbunam...

Will Petersen

Not so fast, Broncos find a last-minute trade partner for Albert O

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos found a last minute trade partner to get some draft compensation in return for Albert Okwuegbunam

1 day ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

James Merilatt

It appears as though Jaleel McLaughlin has made the Broncos roster

The undrafted rookie was the star of training camp, as well as the preseason, so it's no surprise that he's made the cut for the final 53

1 day ago

Broncos add ex-first-round pick to shore up receiving corps