Denver Broncos cutdown tracker
Aug 27, 2023, 5:08 PM
(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
It’s the worst time of the year: when teams must pare their roster from 90 players to 53.
In advance of the 2 p.m. MDT roster deadline Tuesday, the Broncos made their moves to pare their complement of players. They can name a 16-player practice squad one day later.
The Broncos began making their moves Sunday.
DENVER BRONCOS CUTDOWN TRACKER
WAIVED:
RELEASED:
OTHER MOVES:
- TBD
***