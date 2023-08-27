Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker

Aug 27, 2023, 5:08 PM

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

It’s the worst time of the year: when teams must pare their roster from 90 players to 53.

In advance of the 2 p.m. MDT roster deadline Tuesday, the Broncos made their moves to pare their complement of players. They can name a 16-player practice squad one day later.

The Broncos began making their moves Sunday.

DENVER BRONCOS CUTDOWN TRACKER

WAIVED:

RELEASED:

OTHER MOVES:

  • TBD

***

Broncos

Kendall Hinton...

Andrew Mason

Kendall Hinton among Broncos’ first wave of cuts

Being a do-it-all presence wasn't enough for Kendall Hinton to make the Broncos' 53-player roster, as he was waived Sunday.

20 hours ago

Brett Maher...

James Merilatt

The kicking battle is over; Brett Maher has won the job

After a tumultuous preseason, a much-maligned kicker has shown that he's the right man for the job in the Broncos kicking game

20 hours ago

Albert Okwuegbunam...

Andrew Mason

Will Albert Okwuegbunam’s ‘big night’ be big enough to get him on the roster?

Albert Okwuegbunam dazzled on Saturday night, building off of perhaps the best two weeks of his career. But will it be enough?

2 days ago

Drew Sanders of Denver Broncos defense...

DMac

Denver’s defensive success this preseason was a perfect warmup

Denver Broncos fans should pay heartthrob attention to the NFL team's first-half defense through the preseason, it's been impressive under Vance Joseph

2 days ago

Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos get what they need, a blowout

The Denver Broncos finished the preseason with a statement, hammering the Los Angeles Rams 41-0 and it's exactly what Sean Payton needed to see

2 days ago

Mike McGlinchey of the Broncos offensive line...

DenverSports.com

Broncos resting their starters in preseason finale

The No. 1 Broncos offensive line won't play in Saturday's preseason finale, according to a pregame report.

2 days ago

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker