ROCKIES

Two fans at Coors Field make contact with Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Aug 28, 2023, 9:07 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

Ronald Acuña Jr.

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Thirty-five-and-a-half games separate the Colorado Rockies from the Atlanta Braves in the standings. But in the middle of the seventh inning, no distance came between two Coors Field spectators and Atlanta’s MVP candidate, Ronald Acuña Jr.

Two fans ran onto the field in the direction of the Braves’ right fielder. The first one appeared to try to pose for a selfie with — and hug — Acuna before security personnel tackled him. The second fan bounded in the direction of Acuña, the first fan and security personnel, leading to a pileup that sent the Braves star to the ground.

Ronald Acuña Jr. did not appear to be any worse for the wear from the incident. But it was shocking to see multiple spectators able to get so close to a player.

The fans were whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident came on a milestone night for the Braves’ right fielder. Earlier in the game, Acuña stole his 60th base of the year. That made him just the fourth player in MLB history to have at least 25 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season.

And a half-inning after the unexpected greeting in right field, he laced a single to right field.

Multiple times, “MVP” chants broke out among the horde of Braves fans on hand for the game.

But in the seventh inning, the fondness for the 24-year-old superstar went way too far.

***

