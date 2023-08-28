KSE says it will send out survey to evaluate “future of Ball Arena”

Ball Arena, formerly known as Pepsi Center, has been the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets since 1999.

And while no change for where the two teams call home feels imminent (plus the Colorado Mammoth), Kroenke Sports & Entertainment sent out a press release on Monday that is worth taking a look at.

The organization says it will “conduct market due diligence to evaluate opportunities to enhance the fan experience at Ball Arena.” It adds that it’s “important that we look to the future to ensure the venue provides a modern, first-class experience for the next generation of fans.”

This comes on the heels of a report last year, in which owner Stan Kroenke has plans for a $2 billion redevelopment project of the parking lots around Ball Arena. The site sits on about 55 acres of land.

However, that report didn’t address the actual venue itself, which now seems to also be a focus. Monday’s announcement from KSE says a survey will go out on Tuesday to fans of the teams. It doesn’t specify if those are just season-ticket holders or others as well.

“As we move through this process, it is critical that we continue to listen to our fans to understand what is most important to their event-day experience,” the release says.

It closes by saying the feedback will “assist us in making data-driven decisions regarding the future of Ball Arena.”

Again, while there’s no talk of an entirely new arena for the teams in the release, it’ll be curious to see how the survey is worded. Is that even an option? Or is this strictly about potential renovations / upgrades?

Stay tuned.

***