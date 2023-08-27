Kendall Hinton among Broncos’ first wave of cuts

Being a do-it-all presence wasn’t enough for Kendall Hinton to make the Broncos’ 53-player roster. The Broncos parted ways the former fill-in quarterback and veteran of three previous seasons Sunday.

As recently as the joint practices with the Rams, Hinton was rotating onto the No. 1 offense. He made one of the best plays of those two days, with a 21-yard reception of a Russell Wilson toss in tight coverage. He also earned praise from the coaches for his presence and intelligence.

But with other pass-catchers making plays — including second-year veteran Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. — the path for Hinton appeared to narrow. Heading into the weekend, he appeared to sit squarely on the bubble.

Humphrey, Mims and Johnson each had at least 50 receiving yards Saturday. All had one reception of at least 20 yards. Meanwhile, Hinton did not log a catch. Further, he did not start; those two assignments for receivers went to Mims and Johnson.

And thus, the numbers game caught up to Hinton.

This isn’t the first time the Broncos have waived Hinton. Denver waived him at the cut to 53 players in each of the previous three seasons. In 2021 and 2022, the Broncos signed Hinton to the active roster after he cleared waivers. In his rookie season of 2020, the Broncos brought him back just under two months after waiving him.

That set up his one-game emergency cameo at quarterback. It resulted in a 31-3 loss … but with his play-calling wristband ending up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hinton had 39 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown over 29 games played — including 6 starts — during his three Broncos seasons. But it is as a quarterback where his legacy will likely remain.

IN ADDITION TO KENDALL HINTON, BRONCOS PART WAYS WITH FOUR OTHERS

Also waived were CB Delonte Hood and WRs J.J. Koski and Nick Williams. Williams, a Cherry Creek H.S. product, rejoined the team at the start of camp.

Denver also released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, a vested veteran. Prince saw first-team repetitions early in training camp and started the preseason opener at Arizona at right tackle in place of the injured Mike McGlinchey.

However, Prince lost his grip on repetitions to undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski. The Illinois product started the preseason finale, while Prince came off the bench.

