BRONCOS

Broncos officially unveil massive new scoreboard at Mile High

Aug 23, 2023, 7:42 PM

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos officially unveiled their massive new scoreboard at Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday night.

The project was one of the centerpieces of $100 million worth of renovations done at the stadium this offseason. It’s now the fourth largest in the NFL.

The team used Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Miles the Mascot to do the honors. The video posted on social media showcases some of the best highlights in Broncos history.

Particularly in that last shot at about the 43-second mark, you can tell just how huge the new scoreboard is. It spans a large portion of the entire South Stands, which are not small.

The stadium has hosted a few high-profile concerts this summer, but the Broncos will officially play in it again for the first time on Saturday night in their preseason finale against the Rams.

They’ll then host the Raiders in Week 1 and Commanders in Week 2 to begin the 2023 season. Hopefully the new scoreboard has plenty of fresh highlights to show.

