Report: Broncos one of most interested teams in Jonathan Taylor

The Denver Broncos are very interested in former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

In fact, they’re one of the two most interested teams in the league, according to Denver Sports analyst Cecil Lammey.

Lammey went on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday afternoon and shared that news. The Colts gave Taylor permission to seek a trade earlier this week, and want something done by next Tuesday, according to ESPN.

“In nosing around the league yesterday… phone’s buzzing, it’s GMs, it’s people around the league because I’ve been inquiring, like checking around, who’s interested in Jonathan Taylor? There’s two teams that I’m told are the most interested,” Lammey said.

“One is the Miami Dolphins, because of their interest in Dalvin Cook. And the Broncos interest in Dalvin Cook was also larger than they were letting on or anyone really knows. The Denver Broncos are the second team,” Lammey continued.

The Broncos running back room is fairly loaded right now, but one could argue they don’t have a “star” — at least not yet.

And Taylor is certainly a star. He ran for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. In 2021, he went crazy, totaling 1,811 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. That was the year he was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

In 2022, Taylor battled injuries and appeared in just 11 games, but still had 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns. At 24-years-old, he should still have plenty left in the tank.

“From people that I talk to, multiple sources around the league, there’s two teams that are the most interested. It’s the Dolphins and it is the Denver Broncos,” Lammey added.

But the insider cautions that Colts owner Jim Irsay could just be looking for Taylor to name his price tag. A team could tell Taylor what kind of contract extension they’d give him and he could go back to the Colts and establish his value.

Irsay could be “gaming the system,” Lammey cautions.

The trade price would be “multiple pick or starters” and Lammey did say trading Javonte Williams might not be off the table. Williams is coming off a remarkable ACL recovery after shredding his knee last October.

Regardless, this will be fascinating to see how it shakes out, but consider the Broncos officially in the Taylor sweepstakes.

