BRONCOS

Russell Wilson says he doesn’t feel the pressure, he runs to it

Aug 23, 2023, 1:41 PM

Russell Wilson...

Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s a make-or-break season for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and everyone knows it.

After the mega trade sent the star signal-caller from the Seattle Seahawks to the Mile High City last year, Wilson signed a massive contract extension. But when Wilson actually took the field, he struggled. The 11-year pro had career-worst marks in completion percentage, passer rating, QBR and sacks. All the while the Broncos offense which everyone had hoped was just a piece away regressed to the worst offense in the NFL.

Wilson’s extension doesn’t even kick in until the 2024 season but before we get there Wilson has to prove he can regain his stardom under new head coach Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl in his last stop with the Saints. If Wilson can’t do it in 2023, the Broncos will take a massive penalty but it could be their best option of getting off his five-year extension worth $245 million.

“Do I feel the pressure? No. I don’t run from it. I look forward to it. I run to it if anything,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “We as a team, we’re all in this together. We’re all searching for one thing and that’s to get better every day. I’m not looking too far ahead. All the guys are trying to learn as much as we can from today’s practice and use that experience.”

The Broncos have a lot of pressure on them as a team with a seven-year playoff drought and new ownership now fully in control after buying the team just before the season last fall. Denver traded a lot to get Wilson and gave up some more to add Payton, but Vegas still believes the Broncos to be about a .500 team.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Wilson said. “For me personally, this will be my 12 year, every time I strap on my pads, I have a heart of gratitude and that frees my mind… I’m grateful. I’m not worried about critics just being the best version of me today.”

