For Broncos’ O-line to get cohesion, Mike McGlinchey’s return was vital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Perhaps no offensive lineman on the Broncos’ roster feels the return of Mike McGlinchey more than Quinn Meinerz.

As the Broncos’ right guard, Meinerz works alongside McGlinchey. Communication among the duo is paramount. Recently, they lost two weeks of work together while McGlinchey recovered from a sprained knee. But Meinerz felt like they got back in stride during Tuesday’s practice.

“We kind of just picked up where we left off,” Meinerz said.

Starting with the commutation between the two new teammates.

“It’s the little communication keys, based on our jobs and what we can both do physically,” Meinerz explained. “Mike comes from the 49ers, the outside zone, and he has a really good feel for backside cutoffs, and even playing on the front side of the outside-zone scheme.

“So, he’s taught me a lot on what I need to do as a guard for him to be successful with those blocks. So, the game within the game that everyone talks about, we’re able to play that, and it’s allowing us to have a lot more success.”

But in spite of McGlinchey’s absence, the offensive line did take steps forward last Saturday against the 49ers.

“I thought the offensive line did a really good job,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

Added Meinerz: “I think physicality was the biggest thing. I think when you turn on that tape, you can tell that all of us were attacking the line of scrimmage, getting a lot of displacement.”

And that fits exactly what Meinerz hopes the offense does.

“Like I said last time when I was up here, we want to call as many runs as possible,” he said. “So, I think we showed that this week.”

And now, getting McGlinchey up to speed allows another piece of the puzzle to fall into place.

The Broncos aren’t likely to go anyplace special this year unless the line clicks. Certainly, the group that features two new starters is likely to remain a work in progress. But getting the intended first-team quintet back together is necessary step.

