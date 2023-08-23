Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

For Broncos’ O-line to get cohesion, Mike McGlinchey’s return was vital

Aug 22, 2023, 9:13 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm

Mike McGlinchey...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Perhaps no offensive lineman on the Broncos’ roster feels the return of Mike McGlinchey more than Quinn Meinerz.

As the Broncos’ right guard, Meinerz works alongside McGlinchey. Communication among the duo is paramount. Recently, they lost two weeks of work together while McGlinchey recovered from a sprained knee. But Meinerz felt like they got back in stride during Tuesday’s practice.

“We kind of just picked up where we left off,” Meinerz said.

Starting with the commutation between the two new teammates.

“It’s the little communication keys, based on our jobs and what we can both do physically,” Meinerz explained. “Mike comes from the 49ers, the outside zone, and he has a really good feel for backside cutoffs, and even playing on the front side of the outside-zone scheme.

“So, he’s taught me a lot on what I need to do as a guard for him to be successful with those blocks. So, the game within the game that everyone talks about, we’re able to play that, and it’s allowing us to have a lot more success.”

But in spite of McGlinchey’s absence, the offensive line did take steps forward last Saturday against the 49ers.

“I thought the offensive line did a really good job,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

Added Meinerz: “I think physicality was the biggest thing. I think when you turn on that tape, you can tell that all of us were attacking the line of scrimmage, getting a lot of displacement.”

And that fits exactly what Meinerz hopes the offense does.

“Like I said last time when I was up here, we want to call as many runs as possible,” he said. “So, I think we showed that this week.”

And now, getting McGlinchey up to speed allows another piece of the puzzle to fall into place.

The Broncos aren’t likely to go anyplace special this year unless the line clicks. Certainly, the group that features two new starters is likely to remain a work in progress. But getting the intended first-team quintet back together is necessary step.

***

Broncos

Chris Jones...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos could avoid Chiefs best defensive player in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are going for back-to-back titles this season but their start may have hit a snag and that could benefit the Broncos

1 day ago

Elliott Fry...

Andrew Mason

Broncos reach injury settlement with kicker Elliott Fry

Elliott Fry is officially out, as the Broncos came to an injury settlement with him Tuesday, leaving only Brett Maher on the roster.

1 day ago

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Drew Brees attends Broncos practice with Sean Payton in charge

Sean Payton and Drew Brees is one of the most iconic coaching / QB duos, so it's fun to see Brees stop by Broncos HQ and see his old boss

1 day ago

Justin Simmons...

Will Petersen

Broncos quickly getting healthier based on practice participation

The returns of Justin Simmons, Mike McGlinchey and others lifted the mood at Broncos practice on Tuesday with good news on the injury front

1 day ago

Jalen Virgil...

Andrew Mason

Broncos WR Jalen Virgil lands on injured reserve with meniscus injury

Second-year wide receiver Jalen Virgil could be staring down the end of his season after landing on injured reserve.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

It was a mistake to only give Russell Wilson one series against SF

Just when it felt like the Seattle version of Russell Wilson was back, Sean Payton decided one lousy series was all he'd play; it wasn't enough

1 day ago

For Broncos’ O-line to get cohesion, Mike McGlinchey’s return was vital