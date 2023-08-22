Close
BRONCOS

Drew Brees attends Broncos practice with Sean Payton in charge

Aug 22, 2023, 11:26 AM

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees was at Denver Broncos practice on Tuesday.

Brees played under head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans for 15 seasons, leaving the NFL in the top-2 all-time of passing yards and passing touchdowns, behind only Tom Brady.

There’s no doubt Payton and Brees is one of the most iconic coaching / QB duos, so it was fun to see Brees stop by Centura Health Training Center and support his old boss.

Since he retired Brees did a season of broadcasting with NBC and also spent time with his alma mater, Purdue, as an interim assistant football coach.

Like former Broncos star Peyton Manning, Brees will be successful in whatever he tries his hand in next.

And like Manning, no one is ever going to say “no” to him attending a practice and perhaps offering a few pointers. We’ll see what Payton says about the reunion after practice.

