Jaleel McLaughlin continues to make his case for a roster spot

The biggest running back story for the Broncos on Saturday night in Santa Clara might not be the one that has the largest long-term impact. The return of Javonte Williams was huge news, but the play of Jaleel McLaughlin stole the show.

Williams saw his first action since tearing multiple knee ligaments last October against the Raiders. He rushed for 12 yards on three carries, while also hauling in four catches for 18 yards. It was a decent night of work, with seven touches and 30 total yards.

That was really good to see. It’s an amazing recovery, roughly 10 months after sustaining the injury.

But there’s a possibility that Williams wasn’t the best running back on the field for the Broncos on Saturday night. It might not have been the team’s free-agent signing either.

Yes, Samaje Perine rushed for 22 yards on three carries. But the former Bengals running back was far from the star of the show.

Instead, that honor went to a rookie. A week after scoring a touchdown against the Cardinals, Jaleel McLaughlin reached pay dirt twice in the Broncos game against the 49ers.

First, he scored on an eight-yard touchdown to give Denver the lead in the second half.

Then, he caught a touchdown pass to add to his stat line.

McLaughlin has been the talk of training camp. He’s stood out in nearly every practice. But that only goes so far. Eventually, the games are what matter.

Last week, McLaughlin didn’t get into the game until the fourth quarter. This week, he was on the field in the first half.

That’s a sign that the coaches want to see what he can do against better competition. And McLaughlin answered the bell.

Not only did he score twice, but he posted good overall numbers. He had 45 rushing yards on seven carries, as well as eight receiving yards on two catches.

Two weeks ago, it was a mystery if McLaughlin would make the team. Now, it’s a question about how much he’ll contribute during the regular season.

The Broncos have found another rookie free-agent gem. Jaleel McLaughlin was the biggest running-back news on Saturday night.

