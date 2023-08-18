For Broncos’ Randy Gregory, season prep was more mental than physical

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Physical rehabilitation was only the first part of Randy Gregory’s last several months.

The edge rusher’s first season with the Broncos became defined by injuries. First, a shoulder problem sidelined him well into the preseason. When the regular season began, the free-agent acquisition was explosive … but five games into the season, he suffered a knee injury. He briefly returned in December, then bowed out again.

That put him into the rehabilitation program. And even now, eight months after the injury-choked season ended, he still entered training camp on a deliberate protocol.

“Just being able to make sure my leg is strong enough to withstand the year and at the same time have the right weight, right mass, right strength, things like that,” Gregory said. “I think I’ve done a good job of that [with] explosiveness and everything like that. So, heading into the year, I feel pretty good.”

But not all the way there. Which is why playing against the 49ers should help him.

“I’m still in the process of, getting my legs under me, working on the little nuances of the rush, my approach, my game plan, things like that. Stuff that you should always work on, whether it’s in the game on the field, so anytime I get a chance to go out there and get a few snaps, it’s good.”

But that’s only physical.

Mental health — and substance-abuse issues that followed — defined his first five years as a pro. He served multiple suspensions for violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, missing 46 games as a result. The last of those came in 2019. Gregory has social-anxiety disorder, a condition he discussed at length during the 2020 season.

Preserving mental health is at the forefront of Gregory’s existence. And even though he spent the offseason rehabbing, he also devoted energies to that area.

“Yeah, that’s a 24-hour (thing),” Gregory said. “Anyone who knows my history knows that mental health is a big thing for me. Not just surface level but you know, obviously getting better in the game and doing things that way. So it’s a constant battle that not only me, but I’m sure other guys are doing where you’re gonna make a lot of mistakes and a lot of plays in the game and not every single one’s gonna be perfect.”

Of course, Gregory’s first season began on an eventful note. Before he even practiced for the first time as a Bronco, he was at the center of a series of scuffles between the Dallas Cowboys offense and the Broncos defense during a joint practice.

Next week, the Los Angeles Rams visit Centura Health Training Center.

“You get another team out there. It’s fun. Adrenaline gets going. Normally out here, with you guys, when you get another opponent, it almost feels like a game,” he said. “So, juices get flying a little bit.”

But Gregory thinks that he’ll rein it in and avoid the kind of fracas in which he found himself last August.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen this year. I’m trying to be smart,” he said.

And he believes the work on his mental side is a reason why.

“I can’t promise anything. But I’ll be better,” Gregory said.

“I think one of the big things for me — everyone wants to get tied up on the physical — but the big thing for me this offseason is getting the mental down. Being able to fight those little mental battles. You’re gonna have bad plays, put ’em behind and you know, move on to the next one.”

And he hopes the same in terms of his long-term arc. His first season as a Bronco was neither what he nor the team expected. With a little better luck — and a stronger frame of mind — Year Two could, and should, be different.

