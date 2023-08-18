Close
Secret’s out on how much weight Russell Wilson lost this offseason

Aug 18, 2023, 9:50 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Anyone who’s looked at Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson the last few months can tell his weight is down significantly from the 2022 season.

Wilson was even asked about it in May, but declined to give a number on how many pounds he’s dropped.

That all changed on the last day of Broncos training camp, when national reporter Kay Adams came to town and got 1-on-1 interviews with head coach Sean Payton and Wilson.

Adams has a light and fun conversation style, and is great at getting the best answers out of folks. It started with Payton revealing how much weight Wilson had lost, something the QB didn’t necessarily want out there.

“It’s been really good. He’s in great shape. He’s down like 15 pounds,” Payton told Adams. “I think one of the things he does well is a lot of the off-schedule plays… and obviously with the shape he’s in now… he was always a threat to run. I think we’re kind of seeing what we were used to.”

Payton is essentially saying a skinnier Wilson is a more mobile one, just like he was back with the Seahawks. That extra weapon should benefit the Broncos in 2023.

Adams then posted her interview with Wilson, and asked him directly about losing the 15 pounds. The answer from Wilson is extremely genuine and a rare candid moment from him.

“I’m just trying to be as lean as possible. Quick as possible. Trying to stay in my younger days as long as possible,” Wilson said. “I feel great. I’ve done a whole change in kind of my timing in when I eat and that kind of stuff. I’ve been doing a lot of intermittent fasting.”

Wilson goes on to say how much he misses mac and cheese, but he’s staying away from it and trying to eat as lean as possible.

This is all great for Wilson and the Broncos. It shows the QB is committed to being the best version of himself and his discipline should be applauded.

Now let’s hope a lighter Wilson translates to more production from the offense and wins for Denver this season.

