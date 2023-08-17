Close
BRONCOS

Adam Schefter is angry that Mike Shanahan isn’t a Hall of Famer

Aug 17, 2023, 10:33 AM

(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)...

(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

(Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan was not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.

And despite his two Lombardi Trophies and growing coaching tree, the voters went with Buddy Parker instead. It’s not to say Parker isn’t worthy, but it just shows the flaw in the process.

The coaches/contributors pool produces just one annual nominee for the Hall of Fame, making the vote ridiculously competitive.

104.3 The Fan insider and ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined “Schlereth and Evans” on Thursday morning and didn’t hold back. Schefter, who covered Shanahan early in his career, is angry that Shanahan is somehow still not in the Hall of Fame.

“I think it’s a bunch of BS. Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Famer yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Schefter told Mark and Mike. “I mean, its ridiculous. Who made these 50 people the voices of God and the deciders of fate? Like, who comes up with these stupid rules?”

Schefter went on to say he trusts the voters, but there are other people who know even more about football. Ultimately, the process feels unfair, and Shanahan’s wait will continue.

“These are mistakes. Mike Shanahan is a Hall of Famer. He’s just not in the Hall of Fame. He belongs in the Hall of Fame, he should’ve been in before. He’s going to get in. But let’s just make him wait to 2024 or 2026… until the judges of the game, the arbiters of the truth, get to issue that pass to go to the Hall. Like, okay, give me a break,” Schefter said.

Also missing out on the honor was another former Broncos head coach, the late Dan Reeves. He too made it to the final 12.

Schefter had plenty more to say on the topic — with a lot of passion — and you can listen to the full interview here.

