BRONCOS

Another ex-Saint is joining the Broncos to compete for a roster spot

Aug 16, 2023, 3:55 PM

Dwayne Washington...

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

If you’re a former New Orleans Saint looking for a job, there’s a chance you could end up on the Denver Broncos.

That pattern has been apparent ever since Denver hired Sean Payton as its new head coach — and it continued on Wednesday.

The Broncos announced they’ve signed running back Dwayne Washington, a guy who played in New Orleans under Payton from 2018-2021.

Overall, Washington has played seven NFL seasons with the Lions and Saints after playing his college football at the University of Washington. He’s appeared in 83 career regular-season games and four postseason contests.

Washington primarily competes on special teams, logging more than half the special teams snaps in games he appeared in with the Saints. For his career, Washington has totaled 168 rushes for 592 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 16 receptions for 101 yards.

For the Broncos, Washington becomes the eighth addition to the roster with New Orleans ties. He joins TEs Chris Manhertz and Adam Trautman, RB Tony Jones Jr., FB Michael Burton, WRs Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Marquez Callaway and kicker Brett Maher.

Denver is pretty set at running back with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and some promising depth, but if he can pop on special teams, he could make the team’s 53-man roster.

The Broncos waived defensive tackle Forrest Merrill in the transaction.

Another ex-Saint is joining the Broncos to compete for a roster spot