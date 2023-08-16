Close
Russell Wilson sort of admits Broncos offense is improving, but it is

Aug 16, 2023, 1:57 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and QB Russell Wilson have looked much better as training camp has gone on.

That’s no secret.

Wilson really struggled early, getting intercepted by safety Justin Simmons three straight days and throwing multiple picks in his worst practice of camp.

But since then, Wilson has noticeably improved, taking big strides last week before the Cardinals game and continuing it on Wednesday at Centura Health Training Center.

Wilson found Courtland Sutton for a deep completion over Damarri Mathis. He hit Jerry Jeudy for a sizable chunk in front of All-Pro Pat Surtain II. And in the red zone period he found tight end Adam Trautman for an awesome one-handed TD. He also hit Sutton for a touchdown.

It was either Wilson’s best or second best day of practice thus far, with him throwing just one incompletion in all the team drills.

After practice, 104.3 The Fan’s DMac asked Wilson about the difference between the flow of the offense now compared to the beginning of camp.

It was a softball for Wilson to acknowledge how much better things have gotten… which he sort of did.

“The best part is we’re really catching on to what we want to do. I think us, as a collective group, we’re having consistency,” Wilson said.

Denver is definitely having more consistency under Sean Payton in their third week of camp. Things look crisper, there are way more completions and a massive spike in touchdowns.

“The end of the day it’s all about making plays, we’re doing that, a great job of that. We’re feeling really confident in the identity, who we want to be. Obviously, being a physical running football team. Being a team that can also throw the ball around the field,” Wilson said.

Wilson went on to shout out nearly the entire offense, in an almost two-minute answer you can watch for yourself.

This is who Wilson’s always been, so the response shouldn’t come as a surprise. Still, rather than have a human moment and just acknowledge how much better things have gotten, Wilson had to name nearly every starter.

It’s fine, it’s who he is. But even when the Broncos have improved drastically over the last few weeks, there’s still just a little bit to be desired in that answer.

***

