BRONCOS

Russell Wilson, No. 1 offense cook at end of Broncos practice

Aug 8, 2023, 3:27 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — OK, Patrick Star, this is more like what Russ wanted to cook.

It may be “just practice,” but Russell Wilson and the No. 1 offense went into the quick-service kitchen and dialed up a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown march in the two-minute drill period to close Broncos training camp practice Tuesday.

The offense had the following scenario:

  • Down 6-0
  • 1:43 left in the fourth quarter
  • Two timeouts
  • Drive starting at its 25-yard line

The drive began better than two other recent two-minute chances: with no penalties. But the offense still faced third-and-6 two plays into the series.

That led to the moment that kickstarted the drive. Under duress, Wilson rolled out to his right and hit rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. down the right side for a 37-yard connection. Just like that, the offense had the ball at the defense’s 34-yard line.

A third-and-4 pass to Jalen Virgil moved the chains again. Finally, with third-and-5 from the defense’s 14-yard line and 20 seconds on the clock, Wilson found Courtland Sutton in the end zone for the touchdown.

Just 15 seconds remained after Sutton’s score.

“It’s always good for confidence,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “During practice, sometimes you win a rep, sometimes you don’t.

“And the way that we structure it, there’s a lot of running plays and looks that maybe we wouldn’t (use) in a real game, and so, you’re really trying to focus on each individual guy and if they’re doing their assignment, if they know what to do, if they do that in the way they’re being taught. But when you have a good play or a good series, it always makes you feel better, for sure.”

Unlike the Friday and Saturday sessions, Sean Payton did not send the No. 1 offense out for another chance. After the second-team offense turned over the football on downs, he ended the practice.

Denver’s offense drove to a field goal with a second chance Friday. Its 47-yard Wilson-to-Jeudy touchdown pass Saturday came on its second opportunity.

But this time, the No. 1 offense got it right in its first crack.

***

