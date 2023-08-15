The Broncos just had another player carted off at training camp

*** This story has been updated below ***

The Denver Broncos may have been afflicted with another serious injury on Tuesday, as fourth-year safety P.J. Locke left practice on a cart.

Locke appeared to suffer a lower left leg injury during training camp practice between Weeks 1 and 2 of preseason action.

An undrafted free agent from Texas the 26-year-old has played in 47 games for the Broncos over the past three seasons, recording 31 tackles. On Tuesday he was playing the interesting role of de facto No. 1 safety with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson not practicing and Caden Sterns limited.

It’s never good news to leave practice on a cart, but the extent of Locke’s injury is still unknown.

Denver has already suffered a few bad injuries ahead of the NFL season, most notably losing wideout Tim Patrick.

The Broncos lost their first preseason game at the buzzer on Friday in Arizona and are headed to San Francisco on Saturday night. The regular season begins on Sept. 10 with a matchup against the rival Raiders.

(Update 12:30 p.m.) –

Right after practice, head coach Sean Payton delivered some surprisingly good news on Locke.

Sean Payton on PJ Locke: “He’s going to be fine.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 15, 2023

We’ll keep you posted.

