The Broncos lose a starter in their first series of the preseason

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to suffer an injury during their preseason opener. On the Cardinals opening drive, Denver defensive lineman D.J. Jones left the game.

DJ Jones has gone from medical tent to the lockeroom. — Rod Mackey (@RodMackeySports) August 12, 2023

It was later confirmed that Jones suffered a concussion. A key member of the Broncos defense, it’d be a big loss for Denver.

