The Broncos lose a starter in their first series of the preseason

Aug 11, 2023, 8:30 PM

D.J. Jones...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to suffer an injury during their preseason opener. On the Cardinals opening drive, Denver defensive lineman D.J. Jones left the game.

It was later confirmed that Jones suffered a concussion. A key member of the Broncos defense, it’d be a big loss for Denver.

