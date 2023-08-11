Ex-Rockie says team invited him to reunion, but he had to pay his own way

The Colorado Rockies are celebrating their 30th anniversary all season long, including multiple games with player reunions.

It’s actually the team’s 31st season playing Major League Baseball, but they decided 2023 was the year to mark the occasion.

And the team’s leader for best ERA in a single season was invited back — with a catch.

Marvin Freeman, who went 10-2 in 1994 and posted a 2.80 ERA, said on Twitter he was asked to attend. However, Freeman claims the Rockies weren’t offering to pay for his flight or hotel accommodations.

The Rockies are having a 30 Year reunion Celebration and I was invited. As long as I paid for my flight and hotel accommodations . 😭😭 Have fun ! — FREEMANBASEBALL (@marvinfreeman84) August 11, 2023

Freeman closes the tweet with “Have fun !” — essentially saying he won’t be there.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort co-owns the Rally Hotel across the street from Coors Field at McGregor Square.

An official press release from the team back in March highlights five games in which alumni would be attending, three that have already happened and two yet to come.

“Rockies alumni will be invited back for a series of games throughout the season. Each game will celebrate the alumni’s contribution to Rockies history with a pre-game recognition, video and content highlights, and 30th anniversary-themed giveaway items,” the release said.

Todd Helton is set to be honored on Aug. 30 and Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Vinny Castilla and Larry Walker on Sept. 16.

Freeman pitched 10 years in the majors and part of three seasons with Colorado.

