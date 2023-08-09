Close
NBA

Anthony Edwards hit in wallet for hitting Nuggets personnel with chair

Aug 9, 2023, 12:15 PM

Anthony Edwards...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets made rather quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking the first-round series in five games.

On the way out of the NBA Playoffs, Wolves’ young star guard Anthony Edwards who had just missed the final shot that would’ve tied Game 5 and sent it to overtime, sprinted straight off the court and into his team’s tunnel. The NBA TV broadcast caught the tail-end of Edwards swinging a chair and hitting two members of the Ball Arena staff. A story Denver Sports broke back in April.

Denver Police said that Edwards was cited for two cases of third-degree assault following the game but those charges were recently dismissed. Now the NBA is stepping in levying their punishment, which they announced on Wednesday. Edwards was fined $50k for the incident.

Last offseason Edwards was also fined, then in September of 2022 for homophobic comments.

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia. In three seasons in Minnesota, he’s been great on the court earning first-team rookie honors and an All-Star appearance in 2023. Edwards scored 31.6 points per game during the Nuggets’ 4-1 series win over the Wolves. Edwards is currently with Team USA as they prep for the 2023 World Cup.

***

