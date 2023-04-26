Close
Cops called after Anthony Edwards postgame outburst in Denver

Apr 26, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Anthony Edwards...

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was involved in an incident that required Denver Police involvement Tuesday night following the team’s series-clinching loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple sources.

Denver Police confirmed their involvement on Wednesday and said that Edwards was cited for two cases of third-degree assault following the game.

After Edwards missed the final shot that would’ve tied Game 5 and sent it to overtime, he sprinted straight off the court and into his team’s tunnel. The NBA TV broadcast appeared to catch the tail-end of the alleged incident.

A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair and swung it, striking a security guard in the back. Then the thrown chair also hit a second worker. A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured and asked to file charges.

Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas told Denver Sports on Wednesday that Edwards swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Police say both women were injured, neither seriously.

Denver Police reportedly held the T-Wolves bus up following the game to cite Edwards, according to a source on the scene.

The clip below from NBA TV shows Edwards missing the game’s last shot and him running off. As he exits the court, what appears to be the incident where Edwards allegedly threw the chair is partially shown at the 21 second mark.

Per Colorado law third-degree assault carries the punishment of up to 18 months in Jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Third-degree assault is a class-1 misdemeanor.

Late this afternoon, the Timberwolves issued a statement about the incident. It was brief.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia. In three seasons in Minnesota, he’s been great on the court earning first-team rookie honors and an All-Star appearance in 2023. Edwards scored 31.6 points per game during the Nuggets’ 4-1 series win over the Wolves.

***

