Even when huddling, the Denver Broncos are going up-tempo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Playing a tempo-based game isn’t just about getting the no-huddle offense right — even though that’s what the Broncos’ first-team offense did to close practice Tuesday.

It’s about having pre-snap efficiency.

“There are different kinds of tempo. There is no-huddle, which we will do a little bit but it certainly, in my history with Sean (Payton), it hasn’t been a major part of it,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained after Tuesday’s practice.

But other aspects of tempo helped make the no-huddle work. One notable aspect of the Broncos’ two-minute drill Tuesday was the speed with which the Broncos substituted and snapped — even when they had plenty of time after a clock stoppage.

“The tempo of getting guys in and out of the huddle — fff the sidelines, getting into the huddle quickly, getting the play call, breaking the huddle and up to the line of scrimmage,” Lombardi explained. “No. 1, I think it puts pressure on the defense. They’re trying to figure out who is in the huddle and getting their personnel in. Also, [they are] figuring out which receivers are in, which tight ends are in, what play call do I want to make defensively based on who we have in the huddle?

“I think that puts pressure on them and also giving the quarterback more time at the line of scrimmage if he needs it to make protection checks or run checks, whatever we need to do. It’s helps us, makes it more calm at the line of scrimmage and also puts pressure on the defense.”

It’s not hard to contrast that with last year. Pre-snap infractions plagued the Broncos, especially early in the season. While Jerry Rosburg’s Week 3 arrival helped trim the miscues, the Broncos still finished fourth in the league in combined false starts and delay-of-game penalties per game (including playoffs), with an average of 1.71 per game.

The Broncos aren’t past that. False-start infractions torpedoed their first move-the-ball possessions Friday and Saturday. Another false-start penalty forced the second-team offense into fourth-and-15 Tuesday, which helped sink that unit’s hopes of driving to a touchdown.

But progress appears evident. The No. 1 offense had a clean, 9-play drive to conclude its work Tuesday.

“So, they’re just picking up that tempo and just operating like they know the offense a little better,” Lombardi said. “So, the guys are working hard, they felt a little tired today but just the mental aspect and just operating a little quicker.”

And that is part of the difference the Broncos hope to see this year.

The @DenverSportsCom #BroncosCamp report, part 1: * Injuries piling up

* Russ and receivers starting to cook pic.twitter.com/CO61dcj9sU — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 8, 2023

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER(S)

During the field-goal period Tuesday, both Brett Maher and Elliott Fry were perfect. And according to special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, that fits nicely with their work in training camp to date.

“In the charted kicks, both are over 90 percent,” Kotwica said.

It’s different from game-time pressure, of course. But on Friday, Maher capped the first-team offense’s drive by hitting a field goal as the clock expired, accomplishing the goal of the series.

Last Thursday, the two kickers both had some misses. But by and large, they have been true. Fry possesses precision. As for Maher, the ball explodes off of his foot. It’s not uncommon for him to send it over the video tower at the south end of the west practice field.

But the pressure is about to intensify.

“There’s going to be key kicks coming up here, whether it’s in a team period, or in a two-minute, or on Friday against Arizona,” Kotwica said.

“Knd of like the money ball in the 3-point contest, there are going to be some key kicks here as we go down the stretch.”

But for now, there’s a lot to like.

NOTES:

Jerry Jeudy’s route-running continues to be a highlight of the one-on-one period. A break during one-on-one repetitions froze CB Damarri Mathis, allowing the fourth-year receiver to gain separation for a reception.

Montrell Washington made yet another big play. During one-on-one drills, he worked past Faion Hicks to haul in a pass from Russell Wilson.

Kendall Hinton also found the end zone, grabbing a deep pass from Ben DiNucci during the one-on-one period.

Greg Dulcich hauled in a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson past Delarrin Turner-Yell during the seven-on-seven red-zone period. Also hauling in TD passes during that period were Tony Jones Jr. and Halle McLaughlin (from Jarrett Stidham) and Albert Okwuegbunam and Nate Adkins (from Ben DiNucci).

Pat Surtain II came up aces on a rollout executed by Russell Wilson, breaking up a pass intended for Jeudy.

Mathis nearly intercepted a third-down pass intended for Jeudy, but Wilson’s toss sailed through his hands, allowing Jeudy to make the grab and pick up the first down.

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning attended practice, watching alongside CEO Greg Penner and executive VP of communications Patrick Smyth, among others.

Penner and fellow owners Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner also watched the session.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

Safety Justin Simmons (groin) and CB K’Waun Williams watched from the sideline.

LT Garett Bolles received some rest. Bolles continues to complete his recovery from a fractured ankle suffered in Week 5 last year.

Rookie CB Riley Moss remains sidelined due to core-muscle surgery. He should miss approximately four weeks.



QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“This is home for me. I’ve been here half of my life. It feels good to be back.” — Vance Joseph

WEATHER REPORT:

It was a lovely day at training camp. Temperatures remained in the 70s for much of the session, rising from 71°F to 80°F over the course of the practice.

***

