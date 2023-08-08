Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is excited to play in Broncos preseason opener

Aug 8, 2023, 4:15 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Last year, Russell Wilson didn’t step onto the field in a Broncos uniform until the regular season opener at Seattle. This time around, the quarterback will see game action in the team’s first preseason game, as he and most of Denver’s starters are expected to play on Friday night in Arizona.

That might not go over well with some veterans. But Wilson seems fine with the idea, as he’s excited about the change to get some reps.

Wilson sees three benefits. First, he views every chance to step between the white lines as a gift. Second, it allows the Broncos to see who they are as a team. And finally, it’s the moments that transpire, especially for young players.

All three things will be on display this Friday night in the desert. That’s when Wilson and his teammates will step onto the field for the first time during the Sean Payton era.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson John Elway...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Starting to Cook at Training Camp? Orange and Blue Today 8.08.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes from Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: QB Russell Wilson starting to stack days at camp, concerns about the O-Line especially with RT Mike McGlinchey banged up, an exclusive interview with CB Pat Surtain, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson, No. 1 offense cook at end of Broncos practice

A 75-yard touchdown drive is exactly what Russell Wilson wanted to cook at the end of Broncos practice Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Jake Plummer...

Will Petersen

Ex-Bronco QB Jake Plummer offers strong take on curious QB reps

Count Jake Plummer among confused Broncos fans; he's unsure why Russell Wilson isn't getting more reps or why he isn't asking for more

19 hours ago

Ciara and kids...

Jake Shapiro

Ciara shows off baby bump, she and Russell Wilson are expecting

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and pop-star wife Ciara announced on Tuesday that they are expecting another child

19 hours ago

Broncos retired numbers...

Will Petersen

We may have our first look at Broncos new sign for retired numbers

With the fourth largest scoreboard being installed, the Broncos had to get rid of their old setup honoring Elway, Little, Tripucka and Manning

19 hours ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Will Petersen

Broncos have two key players go to the locker room with trainers

Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Brandon Johnson left practice early, the latest injury concerns for the Denver Broncos

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson is excited to play in Broncos preseason opener