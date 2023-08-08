Russell Wilson is excited to play in Broncos preseason opener

Last year, Russell Wilson didn’t step onto the field in a Broncos uniform until the regular season opener at Seattle. This time around, the quarterback will see game action in the team’s first preseason game, as he and most of Denver’s starters are expected to play on Friday night in Arizona.

That might not go over well with some veterans. But Wilson seems fine with the idea, as he’s excited about the change to get some reps.

Russ on why it’s important for him to play in pre season. pic.twitter.com/gi7HUjyIUB — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) August 8, 2023

Wilson sees three benefits. First, he views every chance to step between the white lines as a gift. Second, it allows the Broncos to see who they are as a team. And finally, it’s the moments that transpire, especially for young players.

All three things will be on display this Friday night in the desert. That’s when Wilson and his teammates will step onto the field for the first time during the Sean Payton era.

