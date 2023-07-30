It’s hard to ignore the special-teams emphasis at Broncos camp

ENGLEWOOOD, Colo. — Two days of training camp in front of fans; two days of punt-return work.

It hasn’t always been perfect. During a punt-return period Friday, Montrell Washington muffed a Riley Dixon boot and misjudged another. Saturday, it was Kendall Hinton’s turn, while Washington had a clean period.

Nevertheless, it’s early. The teaching continues apace, with the goal of having today’s mistakes become tomorrow’s dependability. And Broncos coach Sean Payton has made it clear that he will play the long game of evaluation at all positions over the course of training camp and the preseason.

But what Payton prioritizes from his returners could strike at the heart of Broncos observers who witnessed the special-teams misadventures of recent years.

“The first thing is reliability and ball security,” Payton said. “There is nothing worse than when the ball is in the air and you have that, ‘I hope he catches it’ [feeling].

“That is something where the preseason will help show its hand a little bit.”

Last month, assistant head coach Mike Westhoff noted that he wanted to see what second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. could do. But to date, hamstring injuries have delayed that evaluation. That leaves most of the onus on the versatile Hinton — who has a 12.2-yard career average with a brief sample size (five punt returns) — and Washington, who alternately tantalized and tortured, as ball-security issues neutralized his quickness and agility.

“I kind of get back to Westhoff, [Ben] Kotwica and even [Chris] Banjo, but the investment we’ve made in our special teams, both on the field and upstairs, is significant,” Payton said, rattling off the three coaches guiding the phase.

“We’re going to have the opportunity to return in the kickoff and hopefully — I know it’s tough here because of the altitude == when we get those return opportunities in the punt game, we’re going to have great schemes and designs to give these guys a chance.”

But without the right returner, it’s all moot.

“The key is then — we have a great producer,” Payton said. “Let’s find someone that can take advantage of that. That will be important.”

My Day 2 @DenverSportsCom #BroncosCamp recap: * Russ threads the needle

* A big grab from Sutton

* A brief skirmish

* Plenty of pressure from the edge Watch now: pic.twitter.com/Oc14U2uv5q — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 29, 2023

PLAY OF THE DAY:

Courtland Sutton elicited the loudest roar of the day from the crowd when he successfully dragged his second foot in-bounds to complete an 18-yard reception from Wilson during a team period. Wilson stepped up nicely to make the throw, but Sutton sealed it, separating from Pat Surtain to make the dazzling play.

NOTES:

Wilson had a solid day. Perhaps his best throw came during the seven-on-seven period, where he threaded a needle to hit Tim Patrick in heavy traffic for a 12-yard gain before yardage after the catch.

Fullback Michael Burton had a long catch-and-run, leaping to grab a pass in the right flat.



Cornerback Faion Hicks intercepted Jarrett Stidham in seven-on-seven work. Stidham checked down to Washington, but Hicks read Stidham’s eyes perfectly, anticipating the pass and bursting into the open field.



The pass rush delivered once again. Jonathon Cooper had multiple pressures, and during one team period, he and Jonathan Harris converged on Wilson for what could have been a sack in game conditions.



Javonte Williams opened the first team period with a long gallop set up by a crunching block from Ben Powers.



Marcus Haynes also generated pressure, and blew up a run play, beating TE Albert Okwuegbunam to burst into the backfield and reach Tony Jones Jr.. Haynes picked up where he left off with a strong minicamp last month.



Penalties remained few, but rookie edge rusher Thomas Incoom did burst offsides, setting up a free play that saw Stidham attempt a deep shot to to Jalen Virgil.

Kickers Brett Maher and Elliott Fry alternated two placekicks apiece Saturday as their competition kicked into higher gear. “Fortunately, I don’t know if we have missed one yet,” Payton said. “We’ve had two good periods now, yesterday and today. Hopefully that continues.”

There was a tough moment for Jerry Jeudy, as he dropped a catchable pass from Wilson during the seven-on-seven period with Caden Sterns closing in on him.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

RT Mike McGlinchey did not practice due to a death in his family, Payton said. McGlinchey should return in time for Monday’s session.

All other Broncos were on hand for the practice.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Frank Clark dropping truth bombs when asked about the Broncos-Chiefs rivalry: “I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. A rivalry is competitive … I’ve been on the other side, and we didn’t call it a rivalry there (in Kansas City).” pic.twitter.com/wdrHY10Q5R — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 29, 2023

WEATHER REPORT:

Temperatures rose from 79°F to 84°F under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT PRACTICE:

Monday morning, 10 a.m. MDT. The Broncos will don full pads for the first time this summer.

