After trades and Rodgers’ return, it’s all about the future for Rockies

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers was in a rush.

After missing the first 105 games of the Rockies’ season with a left shoulder injury, the Gold Glove winner came out firing — even though his return to the field will wait at least a day.

Batting fifth as the Rockies’ designated hitter in what would eventually be a 4-3, 10-inning win ove rthe Padres, Rodgers swung at the first offering from San Diego’s Seth Lugo in the bottom of the second inning. Rodgers lined out to Padres left fielder Juan Soto. But the result changed for his next first-pitch swing, coming in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he laced a single to left field.

Rodgers didn’t score; he was thrown out on a force at third two batters later. But he did spark a rally that culminated in a 2-RBI double from Elehuris Montero and a 2-1 lead.

Rodgers didn’t finally take a pitch until his third plate appearance. He watched a Lugo curveball sail low and outside, then grounded a slider to third baseman Manny Machado to end the inning. He saw as many pitches in his final plate appearance — a spot in the bottom of the eighth inning, when he was called out on strikes.

So, maybe Rodgers was in a rush in his first three plate appearances. But that goes along with being ahead of schedule. After all, few expected him to return at all this season.

Now Rodgers takes his place in a lineup that is about the future. In the wake of Sunday’s trade of C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk to the Angels, the Rockies called up Coco Montes, although he didn’t play Monday. But Montero — who mashed at AAA Albuquerque but to date has been unable to replicate that production in MLB — did. Montero had a big night, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Michael Toglia manned right field; he went 0-for-4 as he continues to search for MLB success. Brenton Doyle handled center-field chores. Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk, but robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. at the wall in the third and threw out Soto at home in the eighth.

Outfielder Nolan Jones sat out Monday after leaving Sunday’s 2-0 win over Oakland with a calf cramp. But he will return, and bit by bit, you see the Rockies looking toward the future.

Five of the nine Rockies in Monday’s starting lineup are 26 or younger: Doyle, Montero, Rodgers, Toglia and Tovar. When Jones returns, the Rockies could field a lineup that is two-thirds comprised of players in that age bracket.

Tovar, the youngest of the group at age 21, is a budding star. Jones has plenty of pop, tugging a healthy .836 OPS. The rest of the season will be about discovering the true potential of Doyle, Toglia and Montero and learning whether they can be mainstays.

Between that sort of lineup and the heavy emphasis on pitching prospects in their draft and trade moves since June, the Rockies appear to have a plan.

In that lies hope. It’s a lovely feeling, especially compared with the consternation at last year’s trade deadline.

Now, even if the Rockies don’t make any more swaps before Tuesday at 4 p.m. MDT, they have a clear direction: going where the club’s youngest shall lead them.

