Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BLOGS

After trades and Rodgers’ return, it’s all about the future for Rockies

Aug 1, 2023, 1:23 AM

Brendan Rodgers...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers was in a rush.

After missing the first 105 games of the Rockies’ season with a left shoulder injury, the Gold Glove winner came out firing — even though his return to the field will wait at least a day.

Batting fifth as the Rockies’ designated hitter in what would eventually be a 4-3, 10-inning win ove rthe Padres, Rodgers swung at the first offering from San Diego’s Seth Lugo in the bottom of the second inning. Rodgers lined out to Padres left fielder Juan Soto. But the result changed for his next first-pitch swing, coming in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he laced a single to left field.

Rodgers didn’t score; he was thrown out on a force at third two batters later. But he did spark a rally that culminated in a 2-RBI double from Elehuris Montero and a 2-1 lead.

Rodgers didn’t finally take a pitch until his third plate appearance. He watched a Lugo curveball sail low and outside, then grounded a slider to third baseman Manny Machado to end the inning. He saw as many pitches in his final plate appearance — a spot in the bottom of the eighth inning, when he was called out on strikes.

So, maybe Rodgers was in a rush in his first three plate appearances. But that goes along with being ahead of schedule. After all, few expected him to return at all this season.

Now Rodgers takes his place in a lineup that is about the future. In the wake of Sunday’s trade of C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk to the Angels, the Rockies called up Coco Montes, although he didn’t play Monday. But Montero — who mashed at AAA Albuquerque but to date has been unable to replicate that production in MLB — did. Montero had a big night, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Michael Toglia manned right field; he went 0-for-4 as he continues to search for MLB success. Brenton Doyle handled center-field chores. Doyle went 0-for-3 with a walk, but robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. at the wall in the third and threw out Soto at home in the eighth.

Outfielder Nolan Jones sat out Monday after leaving Sunday’s 2-0 win over Oakland with a calf cramp. But he will return, and bit by bit, you see the Rockies looking toward the future.

Five of the nine Rockies in Monday’s starting lineup are 26 or younger: Doyle, Montero, Rodgers, Toglia and Tovar. When Jones returns, the Rockies could field a lineup that is two-thirds comprised of players in that age bracket.

Tovar, the youngest of the group at age 21, is a budding star. Jones has plenty of pop, tugging a healthy .836 OPS. The rest of the season will be about discovering the true potential of Doyle, Toglia and Montero and learning whether they can be mainstays.

Between that sort of lineup and the heavy emphasis on pitching prospects in their draft and trade moves since June, the Rockies appear to have a plan.

In that lies hope. It’s a lovely feeling, especially compared with the consternation at last year’s trade deadline.

Now, even if the Rockies don’t make any more swaps before Tuesday at 4 p.m. MDT, they have a clear direction: going where the club’s youngest shall lead them.

***

Blogs

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, Ryan McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar

1 day ago

Mark Jackson...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN ousts commentator who left Nikola Jokic off MVP ballot

Nuggets fans knew for years that ESPN's coverage of the now champs was lacking and apparently, the network has realized this error as well

1 day ago

KJ Hamler...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos lose second WR in a day; heart condition forces out Hamler

On the day the Denver Broncos lost Tim Patrick for the season again, they also lost KJ Hamler—both injured

1 day ago

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Tim Patrick will miss entire season with Achilles tear

After missing all of 2022, Denver Broncos wide out Tim Patrick will miss all of 2023 with a torn left Achilles

1 day ago

Charlie Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers...

Jake Shapiro

Two big-name Rockies nearing return from injuries

While it's a tough time to be a fan of the Colorado Rockies, it's an awesome time to root for their Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes

1 day ago

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Tim Patrick carted off during first padded practice of Broncos camp

For the second year in a row, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left a training camp practice on a cart

1 day ago

After trades and Rodgers’ return, it’s all about the future for Rockies