ESPN ousts commentator who left Nikola Jokic off MVP ballot

Denver Nuggets fans knew for years that ESPN’s coverage of the now champs was lacking and apparently, the network has realized this error as well.

In ongoing shakeups at the four-letter network which saw longtime NBA color man Jeff Van Gundy ousted from the booth, his commentary partner Mark Jackson is on the way out too. According to the New York Post, ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the A-team, while also hiring Doc Rivers to join her alongside play-by-play voice Mike Breen.

The report stated that ESPN tried Jackson on the “B” team alongside fellow Nuggets hater Mark Jones but that fell apart.

Van Gundy had been hyper-critical of the NBA and its officiating in the past and ESPN is expected to keep NBA rights in the next round of billion-dollar deals. The current contract is up in two years and the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is prepared for a massive number on that contract. Thus the shakeup of the historic crew of Van Gundy, Jackson and Breen for the new of Breen, Burke and Rivers.

Rivers coached the MVP this past season, Joel Embiid, but was fired after another early playoff exit.

Jackson, the sixth-leading assist-getter in NBA history was fired as the Golden State Warriors coach, a year before the dynasty began. Part of why he lost his job and has failed to secure another coaching gig is homophobic comments.

This past year, Jackson—as a broadcaster—was the lone MVP voter to completely leave Nikola Jokic off his ballot.

Jokic finished behind MVP voting, missing a third-straight win of the award.

Jackson’s big-time broadcasting career ended with his final game being Jokic’s first title on the Nuggets home floor while one of his fellow ESPN employees was boo’d by Nuggets fans.

If Jokic can throw 630 helpers a year—lower than the number he did in 2023—he’s 10 years away from ending up above Jackson on the all-time assists leaderboard.

