Tim Patrick carted off during first padded practice of Broncos camp

For the second year in a row, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left a training camp practice on a cart.

Last year Patrick went down in the first week of August with a torn ACL in his right knee. On Monday’s practice to end July, Patrick went down in a heap of pain with what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury. Trainers appeared to check his foot and ankle.

Monday’s Broncos practice was the first padded practice of the season and came on just the second play of the seven-on-seven period.

“We’re evaluating his left Achilles,” first-year Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “That’s what we think the injury is.”

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton. Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

Patrick last played in 2021, finishing a fourth productive season for Denver after going undrafted out of Utah. In 55 career games, he has 12 touchdowns, 11 of which came in his last two active seasons, where he caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards.

Patrick is yet to play with star quarterback Russell Wilson but the two seemed to have a connection in the limited practices they’ve had together. It may be up to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy this year in the wide out room, like last year. Or maybe, just maybe Patrick is okay.

***