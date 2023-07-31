Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Tim Patrick carted off during first padded practice of Broncos camp

Jul 31, 2023, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Tim Patrick...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

For the second year in a row, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left a training camp practice on a cart.

Last year Patrick went down in the first week of August with a torn ACL in his right knee. On Monday’s practice to end July, Patrick went down in a heap of pain with what appeared to be a non-contact left leg injury. Trainers appeared to check his foot and ankle.

Monday’s Broncos practice was the first padded practice of the season and came on just the second play of the seven-on-seven period.

“We’re evaluating his left Achilles,” first-year Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “That’s what we think the injury is.”

Patrick last played in 2021, finishing a fourth productive season for Denver after going undrafted out of Utah. In 55 career games, he has 12 touchdowns, 11 of which came in his last two active seasons, where he caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards.

Patrick is yet to play with star quarterback Russell Wilson but the two seemed to have a connection in the limited practices they’ve had together. It may be up to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy this year in the wide out room, like last year. Or maybe, just maybe Patrick is okay.

***

Broncos

Tim Patrick...

Cecil Lammey

What’s Next with Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick Out? – Orange and Blue Today July 31 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest from Denver Broncos Training Camp. Topics Include: WR Tim Patrick done for the year again, how did the OL perform on Monday, playmakers at the CB position, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

18 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field durin...

James Merilatt

Broncos can’t afford to stand pat again after Tim Patrick’s injury

A year after hoping that young players could emerge to fill the void left by a veteran wide receiver, the Broncos can't make the same mistake

18 hours ago

KJ Hamler...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos lose second WR in a day; heart condition forces out Hamler

On the day the Denver Broncos lost Tim Patrick for the season again, they also lost KJ Hamler—both injured

18 hours ago

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Tim Patrick will miss entire season with Achilles tear

After missing all of 2022, Denver Broncos wide out Tim Patrick will miss all of 2023 with a torn left Achilles

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson takes huge dive in noteworthy quarterback ranking

In Mike Sando's 10th annual quarterback tier ranking, Broncos play-caller Russell Wilson took the biggest drop in the history of the survey

18 hours ago

Frank Clark...

DMac

Frank Clark could be an x-factor for Broncos in more ways than one

Spending his last four years in the NFL with KC, Frank Clark went to three Pro Bowls, won four AFC titles, and has two Super Bowl rings

18 hours ago

Tim Patrick carted off during first padded practice of Broncos camp