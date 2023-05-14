Close
DenverFan
Tryouts result in Broncos contracts for two XFL players, including a quarterback

May 14, 2023, 5:20 PM

Ben DiNucci...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Ben DiNucci won’t need to wear a Walmart name tag just yet.

The ex-XFL QB found himself the target of some good-natured ribbing from Sean Payton after throwing an interception during Saturday’s rookie-minicamp practice.

“I told Ben — I said, ‘You know, [Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner] owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores,’” Payton said Saturday.

But Payton had been talking up DiNucci to Penner before the pick. And in the work that followed, DiNucci did enough to make an impression — and, most importantly, a contract.

The James Madison product started one game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. With the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL this season, he led the league in passing yardage, completions, touchdown passes and attempts … as well as interceptions. DiNucci threw 20 touchdowns and 13 picks fro the Sea Dragons.

He becomes the fourth quarterback on the Broncos, joining Russell Wilson, free-agent pickup Jarrett Stidham and 2022 holdover Jarrett Guarantano.

DiNucci is one of two XFL players poised to stick around after their weekend tryouts.

The other is running back Jacques Patrick, who finished second in the XFL in rushing this season while playing for the San Antonio Brahmas. The 26-year-old Florida State product is a 234-pounder who could also get a look at fullback.

Patrick also has experience on four NFL practice squads: Cincinnati, San Francisco, Carolina and Baltimore. He also played for the Tampa Bay Vipers of XFL, Mark II, in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that iteration of the league at midseason.

***

