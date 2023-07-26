Broncos president has update on new uniforms, recent trip to Nike

The Denver Broncos showed off a new alternate helmet on Tuesday, which also got fans talking once again about new uniforms.

It’s a favorite subject in Broncos Country, one that president Damani Leech has spoken about multiple times.

On Wednesday, he was asked about potential new threads again, and offered an update we hadn’t heard before, but still no timeline.

“We’re definitely working on it. When fans should expect it is still TBD. For those who know, it’s quite a lengthy process both with the league and with Nike,” Leech said.

And that work with Nike included a trip to the Northwest with ownership, visiting headquarters of the shoe and athletic apparel giant.

“(Owner) Carrie (Walton-Penner) has been great in this and she led a team of us. We went to Beaverton (Oregon) this past spring and spent a day with the Nike folks talking about concepts, helping them understand what it means to be a Bronco and what we think about our community,” Leech said.

Leech emphasized again they’re definitely working on it, and when there’s more news to share on when new uniforms could be coming, he’ll pass it along.

The Broncos sent out a survey last season to gauge season-ticket holders on what they’d like to see. Leech said those 10,000-plus responses were helpful and definitely part of the process.

It’s hard to guarantee the Broncos will have new uniforms this time next year, but it does feel like it’s trending in that direction.

Leech certainly didn’t dodge the question on Tuesday, offering transparency but still not a firm answer on when… at least, not yet.

