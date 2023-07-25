Close
BRONCOS

T.J. Ward explains what made the “No Fly Zone” so successful

Jul 25, 2023, 2:05 PM

TJ Ward...

(Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50, in large part on the strength of their defense. The names from that group have become legends in Denver.

Von Miller was named Most Valuable Player in the Broncos victory over the Panthers. DeMarcus Ware is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early August. And the “No Fly Zone” was a lockdown secondary, led by Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart.

Together, they formed a group that carried the Broncos to a title. They’re one of the top two or three defenses of the 2000s.

But one question about that group remains: Who was most important to their success, the pass rush or the secondary? Well, one member of that group provided his answer today on the “Up & Adams” podcast.

Ward was an integral part of the “No Fly Zone.” He was a playmaker in the middle of the secondary. But he knows what made that possible – the guys up front.

Everyone on that defense deserves credit for the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50. But Miller, Ware, Malik Jackson and Derek Wolfe played the most-important role.

