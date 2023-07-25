The lack of buzz around a new Broncos season is a good thing

The Denver Broncos start football again this week.

If you’re reading this story, on a sports site, you probably knew that.

But walk around the Mile High City right now and you’re far more likely to see a Nuggets jersey than a Broncos.

That’s to be expected to some extent. The Nuggets just completed a magical run to their first NBA title. The Broncos are coming off a 5-12 season that was arguably the most disappointing in the history of the franchise given the expectations.

It doesn’t feel like training camp begins in just 72 short hours. It seems like this summer could go on forever, with a Broncos chance at redemption still in the distant future.

However, that’s not the case. And this perceived lack of buzz around the team is a good thing.

We don’t need Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten at Nuggets games banging a drum and telling us how many points they’re going to score. That didn’t work out. At all.

I prefer the golf clap Sean Payton and his staff received when they were shown on the scoreboard at a basketball game this past season. One they attended before all the craziness of the playoffs.

Broncos Country is feeling burned by what happened in 2022. All the Russell Wilson mania blew up in their face. They’re not going to let it happen again, no matter how big of an upgrade Payton will be over Hackett.

Again, this is all positive. It’s better to work in silence and surprise people then have all the hype and fall flat.

Until recently, Wilson was way less active on social media this offseason. He was able to take the advice of Payton to be an “anonymous donor” for months and months. With camp around the corner he slipped a little bit, but that’s fine. It shows football is on the QB’s mind.

And while the Broncos might have been a trendy playoff pick a year ago, with a few brave souls saying they could be Super Bowl bound, you’re not seeing any of that this year.

Almost everyone is picking the Chiefs to win the AFC West, and rightfully so. The Chargers, like always, are a dark-horse to go on a deep run.

Heck, look at the future NFL Power Rankings that came out last week and the Broncos were at No. 19 with 11 AFC teams in front of them. The “experts” certainly aren’t picking them to make the postseason anytime soon or even really have a chance at it.

That’s fine by me.

While the depth on this Denver team might not be great, the starters on both sides are loaded with talent. If they can avoid major injuries (a big if) it’s not impossible to envision the Broncos getting to double-digit wins for the first time since 2015.

The defense has two of the best players in all of football in Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons. Randy Gregory and Frank Clark can be a fearsome pass-rushing duo. And the middle linebackers with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are tackling machines.

On offense, running back Javonte Williams somehow avoided the PUP list with one of the most remarkable recoveries from a knee injury in NFL history. Tim Patrick should be a full go as well and Jerry Jeudy is an electrifying young man who may finally hit his ceiling.

Throw in an offensive line that added two very expensive upgrades and Greg Dulcich looking to become the next great tight end, and there’s a lot to be excited about.

We know that. People who follow this team closely know that. But the national media seems to be ignoring the Broncos, as well as even casual fans in town.

For the final time, that’s a good thing. Rarely in life do things live up to the hype. But if there’s no hype to live up to, all we can be is pleasantly surprised.

And that’s the hope for the 2023 Broncos. Because buzz or not, football is back. We’ll get answers on who this team is sooner rather than later.

***