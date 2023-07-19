Close
BRONCOS

In Power Rankings for next three years, ESPN not high on Broncos

Jul 19, 2023, 11:00 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos surely have to turns things around soon, right?

After not making the playoffs since 2015 and not having a winning season since 2016, fans are ready for big improvements and ready for them now.

And while the hiring of Sean Payton provides some hope, ESPN is not high on the Broncos in the Power Rankings for the next three years. In fact, a panel of “experts” says Denver is positioned at No. 19 in the NFL for 2023-2025.

The network came up with a bit of a complicated formula to assess all 32 teams that you can read more about here. It takes into account each club’s QB, rest of the roster, drafting ability/capital, front office and coaching.

Here’s how the Broncos finished in each of the five categories to land at No. 19:

  • Overall roster (minus QB) — No. 16
  • Quarterback — No. 21
  • Coaching — No. 6
  • Draft — No. 31
  • Front office — No. 26

Obviously, the front office and recent drafts are the biggest concern, along with Russell Wilson. ESPN’s Louis Riddick had the harshest criticism in his assessment. Here’s what he wrote in the story:

The Denver front office has to do better. I give the organization credit for quickly recognizing that Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t the answer last year, but the fact is that it was ill-advised from the beginning. Compounding that hire was the trade for Wilson and what it cost in terms of draft capital relative to his performance. And lastly, other than Pat Surtain II, the Broncos have not acquired enough impact players through the draft to close the talent gap with Kansas City.

The piece does point out if anyone can “fix” Wilson it’s Payton, plus the Broncos have talented wide receivers and several good defensive players. Jerry Jeudy also had a bit of a breakout season in 2022.

Still, only the high coaching grade for Payton even got the Broncos out of the 20s on this list. For context in the AFC West, Kansas City is ranked No. 2, the Chargers are No. 13 and the Raiders are No. 29. The Eagles are first on the list and the Cardinals are last.

It’s worth checking out the whole thing, but it’s also a good reminder that unless Wilson returns to his Pro Bowl form, the Broncos will be mediocre at best for quite some time.

***

