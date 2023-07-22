Russell Wilson’s “hype” content before the season isn’t a bad thing

In a recent article on DenverSports.com, Nate Jackson wrote, “Russell Wilson’s workout in Boulder offers some troubling signs.” Jackson talks about how Wilson hasn’t learned from last year and needs to develop a new style of play because of his age.

“As Jake Heaps barked out well-rehearsed instructions, Russell bounced around the pocket, throwing on the run at complex angles gained by multiple cuts and spins. This is the brand of football that failed last year. This is the brand of football that everyone agrees must be altered under (Sean) Payton. Yet, it’s the very brand that Russell is training himself to play again this season: Hero Ball.”

While Jackson has a point that Wilson is getting older, and if he wants to play into his late 30s or early 40s, he has to adopt a safer and more in-the-pocket style of play, but this is not the year for that. Wilson is 34 years old and in the best shape of his career.

Last year, Wilson purposely put on weight to become a bigger quarterback. He wanted to be able to stay in the pocket a little longer and take more hits. He wanted to be a more physical football player.

This year, he dropped weight because he’s planning on being more agile in the pocket. Wilson was sacked 55 times last season. He wants to be able to move around and not be such a big target.

Wilson practicing movement drills in the pocket is not a surprise by any means. His skill set for years has been about moving around the pocket, and he’s returning to his old self.

The photos and videos of him working out are content for his social media team. It doesn’t correlate to how he will perform this year. It may look silly, but it’s all for the show. The real work is getting done behind the scenes.

Wilson is ready to have a comeback year and isn’t focused on developing a new style of play. He’s not that old yet. Of course, he will focus on maintaining his body, but he hasn’t lost any athletic ability. He’s still a mobile quarterback, and that’s his forte.

With Sean Payton taking control, he’s returning to the basics and focusing on Wilson’s strengths. One of Wilson’s strengths is moving around the pocket and letting plays develop.

Payton’s offensive scheme will more than likely be run-heavy. But he’s going to be focused on getting the ball out of Wilson’s hands faster with quick five- to 10-yard routes, and it’s going to rely on him being able to move around the pocket under pressure quickly.

This is a make-or-break year for Wilson’s career in the NFL. Jackson has a point that he has to develop a new style of play to make sure that he can play into his 40s, but first, he’s got to prove that he can still play right now.

