Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson highlights grand opening of his new store at DIA

Jul 18, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

A day after news broke that his trendy clothing store at Park Meadows Mall was closing, Russell Wilson was celebrating the new location for House of LR&C. The Broncos quarterback was at DIA for a grand opening.

First, the airport’s official Twitter account hinted at the news.

Then, Kevin Lytle from The Coloradoan spotted the QB in front of the swanky new store.

Bad news one day. Good news the next.

The demise of Russell Wilson’s business empire was apparently grossly exaggerated.

***

Broncos

Broncos training camp...

Andrew Mason

Broncos set up procedure for fans to return training-camp tickets

If you have tickets but cam't make a Broncos training camp practice, you can return your tickets so your spots don't go unused.

17 hours ago

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Jake Shapiro

Here’s a first look at the Denver Broncos new scoreboard

The Denver Broncos have a new scoreboard, as most people know, or if you went to the Taylor Swift concert you found out

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Broncos have a top six NFL coach according to one major outlet

PFT's Mike Florio is releasing his top ten coaches, and Payton checked in at No. 6, beating out the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay

17 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Will Petersen

Courtland Sutton will likely get eight games to impress Sean Payton

Courtland Sutton has two months to make his mark, or those trade rumblings will turn into action, and he may no longer be a Bronco

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Wilson’s personal coach can’t work at Broncos facility, but he’s still coaching the QB

In February, Sean Payton declared that Russell Wilson's personal coach, Jake Heaps, and Wilson's staff wouldn't be around -- but that doesn't mean he's no longer coaching Wilson.

2 days ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Hackett once again hands offensive keys to veteran quarterback

Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers are together again. That means Hackett can hand over plenty of play-calling heft to his friend and QB.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson highlights grand opening of his new store at DIA