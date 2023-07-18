Russell Wilson highlights grand opening of his new store at DIA

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

A day after news broke that his trendy clothing store at Park Meadows Mall was closing, Russell Wilson was celebrating the new location for House of LR&C. The Broncos quarterback was at DIA for a grand opening.

First, the airport’s official Twitter account hinted at the news.

Then, Kevin Lytle from The Coloradoan spotted the QB in front of the swanky new store.

Russell Wilson at the airport for some promo for The House of LR&C. Not heading to Mountain West media days, apparently! pic.twitter.com/laOayXFmtG — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) July 18, 2023

Bad news one day. Good news the next.

The demise of Russell Wilson’s business empire was apparently grossly exaggerated.

