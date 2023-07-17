Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson’s retail store in Lone Tree closes, DIA location coming

Jul 17, 2023, 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

The House of LR&C...

Credit: Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver’s biggest-name celebrity couple has a retail store coming to the airport but their location already on the ground in Lone Tree is shutting its doors.

According to The Denver Post, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, superstar musician Ciara’s clothing store in Park Meadows Mall will be closed at month’s end. The location opened just last summer, which had a big launch where a bunch of Broncos attended. Anecdotally the two times I’ve been into the store had it packed on one occasion near its launch while it was very quiet recently when I was in Lone Tree.

The shop sells original fashion brands developed by the couple and other brands too is now shifting their focus. They will open up a retail store in Concourse C at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, which is pictured being built months ago at the top of this story.

The House of LR&C gets the name from the values of love, respect and care but also shares the initials with “love Russell and Ciara.”

Wilson’s main business of football begins soon at Dove Valley, and on Monday he was working out at Folsom Field in Boulder featuring another team looking for a quick turnaround in the Colorado Buffaloes.

***

Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Hackett once again hands offensive keys to veteran quarterback

Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers are together again. That means Hackett can hand over plenty of play-calling heft to his friend and QB.

19 hours ago

Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos leads his team against the Buffalo Bills at Invesco ...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … Pat Bowlen doesn’t fire Mike Shanahan?

Following an 8-8 season in 2008, Hall of Fame owner Pat Bowlen fired the man he called his “coach for life,” Mike Shanahan. Bowlen has passed away and Shanahan has been out of coaching since the end of the 2013 season, but the fallout of the firing continues to reverberate to this day. Cecil Lammey […]

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders

In a new video, Russell Wilson can be seen throwing a football at Folsom Field, with none other than CU QB Shedeur Sanders looking on

19 hours ago

DeMarcus Ware...

James Merilatt

Broncos fans probably won’t like DeMarcus Ware’s HOF presenter

When the pass rusher is enshrined in Canton, it'll be evident that he's much more of a Cowboy than a Bronco, based on who he picked

19 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

A quiet offseason rolls on, which is just what the Broncos needed

The first offseason of the Sean Payton era has been devoid of drama, which is a nice change of pace for a Broncos team that needs to win

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Some of the Russell Wilson criticism has been grossly unfair

A new Netflix documentary series shows that the Broncos quarterback shouldn't have been ridiculed for working with non-team personnel

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson’s retail store in Lone Tree closes, DIA location coming