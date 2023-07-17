Russell Wilson’s retail store in Lone Tree closes, DIA location coming

Denver’s biggest-name celebrity couple has a retail store coming to the airport but their location already on the ground in Lone Tree is shutting its doors.

According to The Denver Post, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, superstar musician Ciara’s clothing store in Park Meadows Mall will be closed at month’s end. The location opened just last summer, which had a big launch where a bunch of Broncos attended. Anecdotally the two times I’ve been into the store had it packed on one occasion near its launch while it was very quiet recently when I was in Lone Tree.

The shop sells original fashion brands developed by the couple and other brands too is now shifting their focus. They will open up a retail store in Concourse C at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, which is pictured being built months ago at the top of this story.

The House of LR&C gets the name from the values of love, respect and care but also shares the initials with “love Russell and Ciara.”

Wilson’s main business of football begins soon at Dove Valley, and on Monday he was working out at Folsom Field in Boulder featuring another team looking for a quick turnaround in the Colorado Buffaloes.

