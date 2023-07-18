Broncos set up procedure for fans to return training-camp tickets

The Broncos’ 12 training-camp practices that are open to the public are sold out.

But that doesn’t mean tickets won’t become available prior to each practice. That’s because the team and TicketMaster set up a procedure that allows fans who cannot attend a camp practice to return their tickets, thus freeing them up for other fans to take in the free sessions.

Thus, fans who want to attend a practice should keep checking TicketMaster to see if returned tickets become available for the day on which they want to attend practice.

For fans who can’t make a practice for which they have tickets and want to return them, here’s what you can do to return your seats, as explained by the Broncos in a press release:

Log into your TicketMaster Account

Choose “My Events,” and then find the date for which you want to return tickets

In the page labeled “Event Details,” click on a button that reads, “Request a Refund”

After selecting the refund request, prompts will confirm the refund. The tickets will then become available for other fans to claim.

You can return your tickets up to 30 minutes before the start of the practice session.

The team worked with TicketMaster to set up this protocol.

Camp tickets officially sold out last weekend. Three practices sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale late last month.

Training camp begins July 28. The final open-to-public session will take place Aug. 17.

