Broncos announce camp schedule, with a big change

Jun 27, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Broncos training-camp crowd...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

It’ll take a ticket to get into Denver Broncos training camp this year.

The team announced its camp schedule Tuesday, but with a massive change: Fans will need to get free tickets in advance in order to attend the practices.

Tickets will be available here beginning at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, June 28. They will be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Fans are also limited to four tickets per practice, per account.

Capacity will be limited to 3,000. The limit is “per Arapahoe County regulations,” according to the Broncos.

Last year, the July 30 practice attracted a Broncos-facility camp record 7,121. Only occasional practices at Empower Field at Mile High attracted more fans.

It’s not the first time the team has asked fans to sign up for free tickets in advance. That was the protocol in 2003, the first year the team held training camp at what is now known as Centura Health Training Center. At the time, the club was concerned about fan turnout exceeding the capacity.

The team will have 12 practices open to the public at Centura Health Training Center. All will take place at 10 a.m. MDT. The dates for the open practices are as follows:

  • Friday, July 28
  • Saturday, July 29
  • Monday, July 31
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2
  • Friday, Aug. 4
  • Saturday, Aug. 5
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • Tuesday, Aug. 15
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16
  • Thursday, Aug. 17

***

Broncos announce camp schedule, with a big change