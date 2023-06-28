Close
BRONCOS

In first hour on sale, three Broncos camp days have all tickets claimed

Jun 28, 2023, 11:25 AM

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 02: Denver Broncos fans gather on the berm during day 3 of training camp Aug...

(Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Senior Broncos Writer

If you want to go to the first two days of Denver Broncos training camp, you’re out of luck.

And if you want to attend a practice on a weekend day … same thing.

Fans scarfed up the free tickets for Broncos training-camp practices beginning at 10 a.m. MDT Wednesday morning, with the practices of July 28, July 29 and Aug. 5 all seeing the highest demand.

The first practice to “sell out” was the Saturday, July 29 session. Tickets were gone for that practice within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the following Saturday practice — on Aug. 5 — went off the market.

Just before 11 a.m., the first practice of training camp — July 28 — became unavailable.

The July 29 practice is the “Back to Football Saturday” event. It was the initial Saturday of camp last year that saw a Centura Health Training Center-record crowd of 7,121.

Such throngs are not possible this year. The Broncos, citing Arapahoe County regulations, capped ticket distribution for each day of practice at 3,000.

***

In first hour on sale, three Broncos camp days have all tickets claimed