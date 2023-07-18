Close
Wilson’s personal coach can’t work at Broncos facility, but he’s still coaching the QB

Jul 17, 2023, 8:01 PM | Updated: 9:32 pm

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Jake Heaps isn’t allowed inside the ropes at Broncos training camp. Nor inside the main building at Centura Health Training Center.

But that doesn’t mean Russell Wilson’s long-time personal coach can’t help guide the veteran quarterback. A photo earlier this offseason demonstrated that. And when Wilson and some Broncos teammates ventured to Folsom Field in Boulder to work with Shedeur Sanders and a slew of CU football players, Heaps was right there helping run the show.

Other Broncos on hand included Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and longtime staffer Mike Harrington, whose responsibilities since time immemorial include snapping the ball to Broncos QBs.

At the 9:05 mark of the video posted by Well Off Media, the camera captures Heaps guiding Wilson through footwork, throw-on-the-run and deep-ball drills as the quarterback back from under center.

YouTube video

Of course, the presence of Heaps and other members of Team Russ became an issue last year as the Broncos’ campaign devolved and Wilson lumbered to the worst season of his 12-year career.

The inside-the-ropes access for Wilson’s crew vanished with Sean Payton’s arrival. Just after Payton’s introductory press conference, the coach made it clear that the unfettered run for Team Russ around Broncos headquarters would vanish.

“That’s foreign to me. That’s not going to take place here,” Payton said that day. “I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that’ll be it.”

But work at Broncos headquarters is still a few days away. And that means Heaps remains the voice in Wilson’s ear.

