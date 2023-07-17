Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders

Apparently the power of Coach Prime can even bring the likes of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson to Boulder.

In a new video that surfaced on Monday, Wilson can be seen throwing a football at Folsom Field, with none other than CU QB Shedeur Sanders looking on.

The idea of Wilson practicing with the Buffs this time last year would’ve been laughable. CU was largely thought of as the worst team in college football, and the Broncos’ QB wouldn’t even think about going around the program.

But that’s what hiring Deion Sanders can do. Not only is Wilson seemingly happy to make the drive to Boulder, but he’s willing to put in work with Shedeur taking things in. Again, that’s the Coach Prime effect.

It’ll be interesting to see which team has the better season, with both coming off poor ones. The Sanders duo wasn’t here, so they have an excuse.

Wilson’s camp can blame everything on former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and maybe rightfully so. But if Sean Payton can’t fix him, then no one probably can, and Wilson won’t be making trips back to Folsom this time next offseason.

