Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders

Jul 17, 2023, 12:24 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Apparently the power of Coach Prime can even bring the likes of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson to Boulder.

In a new video that surfaced on Monday, Wilson can be seen throwing a football at Folsom Field, with none other than CU QB Shedeur Sanders looking on.

The idea of Wilson practicing with the Buffs this time last year would’ve been laughable. CU was largely thought of as the worst team in college football, and the Broncos’ QB wouldn’t even think about going around the program.

But that’s what hiring Deion Sanders can do. Not only is Wilson seemingly happy to make the drive to Boulder, but he’s willing to put in work with Shedeur taking things in. Again, that’s the Coach Prime effect.

It’ll be interesting to see which team has the better season, with both coming off poor ones. The Sanders duo wasn’t here, so they have an excuse.

Wilson’s camp can blame everything on former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and maybe rightfully so. But if Sean Payton can’t fix him, then no one probably can, and Wilson won’t be making trips back to Folsom this time next offseason.

***

Broncos

DeMarcus Ware...

James Merilatt

Broncos fans probably won’t like DeMarcus Ware’s HOF presenter

When the pass rusher is enshrined in Canton, it'll be evident that he's much more of a Cowboy than a Bronco, based on who he picked

15 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

A quiet offseason rolls on, which is just what the Broncos needed

The first offseason of the Sean Payton era has been devoid of drama, which is a nice change of pace for a Broncos team that needs to win

15 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Some of the Russell Wilson criticism has been grossly unfair

A new Netflix documentary series shows that the Broncos quarterback shouldn't have been ridiculed for working with non-team personnel

15 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: EDGE – Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason preview the training camp battles for the Denver Broncos at the running back position. Topics Include: can Randy Gregory stay healthy for the entire season or at least part of the year, when to expect the return of Baron Browning, the development needed by Nik Bonitto, plus […]

4 days ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

Do the Broncos have enough talent at edge rusher in 2023?

Injuries and inexperience create question marks, but the Broncos have enough talent to generate a consistent pass rush this season

4 days ago

Malik Jackson...

Andrew Mason

Super Bowl 50 hero Malik Jackson announces his retirement

Malik Jackson, whose fumble recovery for a score put the Broncos in front to stay in Super Bowl 50, announced his retirement from playing.

4 days ago

Russell Wilson practiced at Folsom Field with Shedeur Sanders