Broncos fans probably won’t like DeMarcus Ware’s HOF presenter

On Monday, the speech order for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023’s enshrinement was announced. The ceremony taking place Saturday, Aug. 5, with nine new members getting gold jackets in Canton.

The ceremony will be bookended by the Thomases. Zach Thomas will open for this year’s class after the beginning of the ceremony at noon. Thomas will round out the group’s nine speeches. The class of 2023 order will be:

1. Zach Thomas

2. Ken Riley

3. DeMarcus Ware

4. Joe Klecko

5. Chuck Howley

6. Darrelle Revis

7. Don Coryell

8. Ronde Barber

9. Joe Thomas

The third speech will be of particular interest in Broncos Country. DeMarcus Ware spent three seasons in Denver (2014-16), earning two Pro Bowl nods and being an integral part of a defense that helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50. In 37 games with the Broncos, Ware recorded 21.5 sacks.

His best years came in Dallas, where he played from 2005-13. With the Cowboys, Ware recorded 117.0 sacks in 141 games. He was a Hall of Fame player before he ever arrived in the Mile High City.

So it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that the person presenting Ware for enshrinement is connected to the Cowboys and not the Broncos. Jerry Jones gets the honor, the Hall of Fame owner who brought Ware to Dallas.

Ware will always have a special place in the hearts of Broncos fans. But as the HOF ceremony suggests, he’s much more of a Cowboy than a Bronco.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt