Two Avs get big money in free agency, but not from Colorado

Jul 1, 2023, 6:54 PM

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)"n

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Two members of last year’s Avalanche team will be playing elsewhere in 2023-24. They signed big contracts in free agency, but not with Colorado.

J.T. Compher will be heading to Detroit. He got a five-year deal with an average annual salary of $5.1 million.

Compher was one of two players that the Avs were hoping could fill the void left by Nazem Kadri’s departure last offseason. Both he and Alex Newhook didn’t quite live up to expectations, however. Both are now former Avs.

Lars Eller came to Colorado in March. He was supposed to be a late-season addition that would help get the Avalanche over the hump. It didn’t quite work out, so he’s headed to Pittsburgh.

The retooling of the Avalanche continues. Role players are coming and going, as Colorado tries to build around their stars.

Two Avs get big money in free agency, but not from Colorado