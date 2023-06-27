Cale Makar keeps making history, even in a year he missed 22 games

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar continues to make history.

Even after a season in which he missed 22 games.

The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner was the only member of the Avs named to an NHL postseason All-Star Team, as announced on Monday night.

Makar earned second-team honors, which marked the third straight season he’s been selected to one of the two teams. Makar became the only Avalanche defenseman to ever accomplish that feat.

The 24-year-old played in only 60 games, but still recorded 66 points with 17 goals and 49 assists. He finished third in Norris Trophy voting, the NHL’s annual award given out to the league’s best defenseman. Makar won that award in the 2021-22 season, becoming the first in franchise history to claim it.

Elsewhere, Nathan MacKinnon finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting while Mikko Rantanen checked in at No. 6. That award is given annually to the NHL’s MVP. Neither MacKinnon nor Rantanen made the postseason All-Star Team.

Monday night’s awards were kind of a microcosm of the Avalanche’s season. They were close, but just not quite good enough to get over the top. Makar’s second-team honor is certainly noteworthy, but all of those guys would tell you they’d rather hoist another Stanley Cup than receive individual accolades.

In the meantime, Avs GM Chris MacFarland has already made one big trade, with some big roster decisions looming in the next couple of weeks.

